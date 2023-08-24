Street dancing, complex choreographed performances, cool cars and golf mark the end of summer in Schuyler.

They also mean the beginning of a long-standing city tradition: Labor Day celebrations. This year, a long-missed tradition returns to join the fray.

The fun kicks off on Sept. 1 behind the Schuyler Public Library on 19th Avenue and Colfax Street as the Tri-City Trio returns for its second year of "Bands in the Backyard," the last performance in the series. The next day, Sept. 2, the annual soccer and volleyball tournaments take place.

"We have alumni coming home for soccer, golf and volleyball tournaments. We also have tours offered at the high school for alumni who want to look at that or any part of the school," Schuyler Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said.

That evening, doors open at the Oak Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. for Sertoma's Dueling Pianos show in its second year. Jedlicka said the group will likely try to find something different next year, but that the show was popular on its first go-round.

"It was such a hit last year and so many people wanted to come, but couldn't even get in," Jedlicka said.

Sept. 3 will see the annual golf tournament at the Schuyler Golf Club, another round of dueling pianos at the same time and place, and a street dance with a unique format, called "Bands on the Bricks." The street dance, sponsored by the chamber and the Schuyler Community Schools Foundation, will be on 11th Avenue between B and C Streets and go from 8 p.m. to midnight.

"We'll have two bands this year for 'Bands on the Bricks.' We have a Latino band and a country band. The stages are set up next to each other and they'll do half-hour sets," Jedlicka said. "One will play a half hour, the other will play the next, kind of playing off each other."

There will also be an all-faiths service at Merchant Park Sept. 3.

Sept. 4 begins the party with the kiddie parade starting at 1:45 p.m. and the actual Schuyler Parade at 2 p.m., with the theme "Schuyler is Home." Jedlicka said that, with the theme, spectators can expect a lot of green.

"Everything will be green and it's basically 'What is Schuyler to you? What makes Schuyler home?' That was community voted, so we can tell people are passionate about where they live. So many are excited and wanting to be part of things," Jedlicka said.

The Center will serve a pulled pork meal on Sept 4 and will host bingo after the parade at 4 p.m. The Schuyler Historical Society will have the museum and the Schuyler Sun annex open from noon to 5 p.m. and close during the parade.

One of the most exciting things, Jedlicka said, is the return of water fights, courtesy of the Schuyler Volunteer Fire Department, which haven't been held in Schuyler in years. Chief Brad Sock said it's been a while since the department got to do water fights, but is excited for the opportunity.

"We used to do it quite often on Labor Day, used to be yearly, but we got away from it and we were recently asked to bring it back," Sock said. "We had some guys and gals go to North Bend for Old Settlers and they had water fights. They've done that for a couple years. Having those younger guys, they were interested in it here."

Sock said Labor Day is a bit of a bittersweet holiday because, while there is a lot of fun, it also means the summer months are coming to a close.

"Unfortunately, it’s the end of summer, school is starting, everyone’s getting back on track and unfortunately it’s at the point of nights get longer, days get shorter. Labor Day is just a fun holiday. It always has been," Sock said.

Jedlicka said, from her side of things, she enjoys seeing alumni return to their community and enjoy a weekend with family and friends where everyone can find something they can do.

"Just as a chamber aspect, I love it when, for alumni weekend, they come home and for the community members that aren't alumni, there's plenty for them to do and enjoy," Jedlicka said.