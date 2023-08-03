The Schuyler Police Department reported that a shooting took place earlier in July and the individual involved was taken into custody.

On July 21 around 5 p.m., Schuyler Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Banner Street. The call received was that there had been a discharge/a shooting of a weapon at this location, Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber said.

When the officers arrived, they contacted three males outside a residence. They explained that they had been in an argument with a person who threatened them. That individual left and soon the three heard a loud noise that was consistent with a gunshot, Farber said. The witnesses then called the police.

Officers were able to locate Ricky Youngbear, 58, of Schuyler and through talking with him, they determined that he was the individual involved in the incident. Youngbear left the area and then returned and discharged the weapon. Officers also recovered a 12-gage shotgun during the course of the investigation, Farber continued.

Officers were able to take Youngbear into custody without incident, and no one involved in the incident was injured. Youngbear was taken to Butler County jail for terroristic threats and unlawful, intentional discharge of a firearm into an unoccupied building, use of a weapon and a felony.

“This could have been a fatal situation, but thankfully no on was injured,” Farber said. “... We are very fortunate. This could have been a very different situation.”

Farber noted the suspect’s cooperation.

“We took him into custody without incident and he was cooperative. There was no threat to the public once that was taken care of,” Farber said.

Farber indicated that situations like this in the community are rare. Officers arrived quickly, witnesses were able to give good information, officers communicated with dispatch well and the situation was handled efficiently, he added.