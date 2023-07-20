Colfax County
Gall, Jordan, to Gall, Jordan M., Co-Trustee, Gall, Abigail M., Co-Trustee, Gall, Jordan & Abigail M. Family Trust - Lt 1 Maple Creek Meadows Sub 5-20-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Brown, Mirela, to Acme Coyote LLC - Lot 12 In Block 4, Orig Town of Clarkson $10,000
Vasquez, Carlos M. & Vasquez, Isabel F., H&W, to Batz, Cristobal Lux - Lt 1, 2 & Pt Lt 3 In Blk 31, Orig Town of Schuyler $58,000
Lindberg Enterprises LLC, to Jack Property Holdings LLC Lot 1 Lindberg Sub of Schuyler $75,000
Pelan, Ann, Sgl., to Kroeger, Kurtis - Lot 6 And Pt Lot 5 In Block B, Mare’s 1st Add of Schuyler $255,000
City of Schuyler, Department of Utilities to Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC - Lot 3, 7 In Block 3, Water Tower Sub 2nd Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Klug, Ivy D. & Klug, James R., W&H, to Klug, Reece R. 28-18-02 SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $360,000
Klug, Reece R. & Klug, Lindsay E., H&W, to Hill & Valley Farms Inc - 08-18-02 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 $320,000