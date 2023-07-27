Colfax County
City of Schuyler, Nebraska, City of Schuyler Department of Utilities, to Schuyler Home Builders Group LLC - Lot 8 In Block 3, Water Tower Sub 2nd Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Ardon, Maria Del Rosario, Sgl., to Ardon, Juan Pablo - Lot 4 In Block 33, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $40,000.00
Becher, William A. & Becher, Jill M., H&W, to Holmberg, Marcus R. - Lot 1, 2, 3 In Block 9, Railroad Add of Leigh $123,000.00
Waak, Donald A., Sgl., to Waak, Luann M., Waak, Eric S., Volkmer, Shaunda R. - 03-17-03 N 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services