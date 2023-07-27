In a new campaign funded by a state grant, the Colfax County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are teaming up on "Stop speeding before it stops you," a catchy phrase used to denote the disastrous consequences of driving above the speed limit or driving distracted above the speed limit.

"A lot of it extends from fatality," Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said. "Once something happens, people pay more attention. If I tell you there are a lot of red jeeps, you're going to look more closely and see that yeah, there are."

Messerlie added that they particularly see a lot of speeding along Nebraska Highway 15 and U.S. Highways 81 and 30, particularly around the time many are going to or from work.

"Highway 30 has a lot of high-speed traffic. We've got speeders everyday. Shift change seems to be a time we have a lot of excess speed, calls from the public," Messerlie said.

Capt. Dain Hicks of the Nebraska State Patrol said the respective offices will be able to use the grant funding to pay for increased deputy and trooper presence in problem speeding areas. There's a certain awareness factor that comes with increased law-enforcement presence, he said, that helps to remind people to check their speed.

"When we get requests to work with our allied offices in a certain area, we try to make more of an impact in that area, make people aware that 'Hey, I need to watch my speed, slow down a bit,'" Hicks said.

Hicks added that speeding is just one factor in poor driving, but one that they frequently get complaints for, especially along Highway 30. Those complaints, he said, will influence their choices for location, as well as historical accident data involving speed.

"We'll identify time frames and have some troopers focusing on those time frames, try to reduce inappropriate driving on those stretches of road," Hicks said. "The other aspect is we'll look at some data historically to see where there are higher accident involvements and what we'll do is focus on a time based on that data."

Hicks went on to say that, while they are cracking down on speeding, other actions that impair driving ability will be a part of this effort as well. Distracted driving in particular, he said, leads to speeding and eventually accidents.

"There's a reason why we have speed limits. There's a reason why we stop at a stop sign, right? There's an equal and opposite reaction to that and what it actually comes to is that the equal and opposite reaction lends itself to an accident and that's what we don't want," Hicks said. "We want compliance that driving behaviors are in check."

Messerlie noted that, on a slightly-related topic, the Colfax County Sheriff's Office will also be cracking down on the dumping of animal waste along the ramp by Love's gas station, as they have also received a lot of complaints about that and it is also a driving hazard.