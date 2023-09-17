SHELBY - Clarkson/Leigh put its two-game winning streak on the line in Friday's district opener at Shelby-Rising City.

The Patriots' offense struggled to break through against the Huskies as they were shut out for the first three quarters. Shelby-Rising City scored on its first play from scrimmage and never looked back in a 36-14 victory.

"Shelby just outplayed us. They came out and were ready for us. They just outplayed us," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Our kids they fought. Our kids played hard. We had some good effort, but we just didn't have the effort needed to beat a team like Shelby (tonight)."

Clarkson/Leigh punted the ball twice, turned the ball over on downs twice and threw an interception on its first five drives of the game.

The Patriots rushed for 150 yards, but only averaged 3.8 yards per carry. Dylan Higby ended the game with 22 carries for 58 yards, his first game this season with under 100 yards rushing.

Ryan Brichacek gained 46 yards on the ground on 14 carries. He completed 3-of-7 passes for 35 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The senior connected with junior Korbin Lemburg for a 4-yard touchdown reception with 9:37 remaining in the fourth quarter to spoil the Husky shutout.

Isaac Baumert recorded the biggest play of the night for the Clarkson/Leigh offense with a 38-yard touchdown run with 2:06 left.

"Our kids weren't getting off the ball really well. They (SRC) contributed to that. They were really aggressive up front. Their kids did a good job, but I didn't think our guys got into a groove," Clarkson said. "Credit to Shelby a little bit for that, but we just couldn't get into a groove where we felt comfortable, a rhythm of any kind with our offense."

The Huskies set the tone on their first offensive play of the game following a Patriot punt. On a fake run, senior tailback Gabe Dutton-Mofford threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Isaac Whitmore in the middle of the field to make it 8-0 right out of the gates.

Shelby-Rising City wound up scoring on its first three possessions. Eli Fjell scored a 1-yard touchdown with 10:58 left in the second quarter. Whitmore caught his second touchdown of the game on a 30-yard reception with 7:18 left in the first half to make it 22-0.

The Huskies received the second half kickoff and went on a 15-play, 65-yard drive that took half of the third quarter. They rushed the ball on every play with SRC quarterback Logan Lindsley punching the ball in from a yard out on a QB sneak to extend the lead to 30-0.

SRC's final touchdown was a 17-yard reception on fourth-and-goal by junior Collin Vrbka with 5:13 left in regulation.

Higby tackled a team-high 10 Huskies and three for loss. Tucker Matthies finished the game with five tackles and two for loss. Garrett Stodola and Christian Hamernik posted four tackles each.

"I thought our defense played OK. We gave up a couple big plays, but overall I thought we did pretty good minus that drive (out of halftime)," Clarkson said. "That drive they really took it to us, so that kind of stunk a little bit. I thought our defense played solid, just not good enough against a good team like that."

Clarkson/Leigh sits with a 2-2 record at the season's halfway point. The Patriots look to get back on track Friday at Twin River.

"We feel we have a pretty talented team, but it's not gelling together like we need it to right now," Clarkson said. "We've lost to two really good football teams. We need to get some more juice on our side of things. We have some tough games coming up. We got Twin River coming up next week and they're always well-coached.

"We got to get some things going on our end and just get our confidence back a little bit. Hopefully it's kind of a little wake-up call for us. We can't just show up. Teams are going to come out for us. Shelby was ready and they handed it to us."

Howells-Dodge def. HLHF 62-6: The Jaguars bounced back from a Week 3 defeat to Wynot and rushed for 253 yards in a blowout win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Lane Belina ran into the end zone three times on six carries for 107 yards. The senior had the longest run of the night of 45 yards. Dylan Brichacek scored two touchdowns and finished the night with seven carries for 67 yards.

Dane Meyer threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Ethan Prusa on the only pass completion of the game for the Jaguars.

Defensively, HLHF was limited to 139 total yards. Brichacek recorded a team-high seven tackles and one sack. Andre Martin and Briggs Ernst sacked the Bulldogs quarterback once.

Konner Bourek intercepted two passes and Rylan Nelson picked off one pass. Connor Kreikemeier recovered a fumble.

Howells-Dodge improved to 3-1 and it'll host East Butler on Friday.