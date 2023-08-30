For Trinity Lutheran Church in Schuyler, finding a long-term pastor has been quite a journey.

From borrowing from other churches to searching on their own and asking the district for names, it hasn't been easy. Recently, the Rev. Aaron Hannemann felt a call to fill that role.

"Names get passed around. They do interviews, issue a call to the pastor and the pastor decides whether God is calling them to stay or go to the church that’s calling," Hannemann said.

Hannemann, a native of Lincoln with family in Norfolk and a good amount of sports experience with Columbus and Schuyler area teams, will join Trinity Lutheran as head pastor in conjunction with his regular work at GracePoint Counseling in Columbus. He hopes to bring a little bit of support for the Spanish-speaking population of Schuyler with his linguistic skills.

"I studied Spanish throughout high school and college and spent a semester in Guatemala doing translation work. I always imagined myself doing some Hispanic ministry and haven't really gotten the opportunity until now," Hannemann said.

He hopes this not only caters to the people at Trinity Lutheran, but brings in new members.

"It appears to me that the established Anglo churches in Schuyler struggle to reach that demographic and I hope to be able to serve them," Hannemann said. "It sounds like there are a few Spanish-speaking churches doing things. We'll provide a different kind of Christianity than they do. It's different from Catholicism. It's in the middle and I think it's beneficial and good for people."

The search for Hannemann began around 2020 after an agreement with Immanuel Lutheran Church just north of Schuyler was unfortunately dropped as the churches' shared pastor was retiring.

"We had a partnership with the pastor there for over 20 years. In 2020 that pastor wanted to retire and when he did, they parted with us," Johnson said. "We joined with 1C out of Columbus for a year or so until they parted ways at the beginning of this year and we've been working with some different ideas since then."

There was some discussion of another partnership with a church in North Bend, but that didn't pan out, Johnson said, and the church even consulted the Rev. Patrick Sparling in Columbus to find someone. That was when Hannemann stepped into the picture. Originally, he was pointed toward joining 1C in Columbus, but things didn't work out that way. In September, he starts at Trinity and GracePoint, and he has quite a bit of experience behind him, starting from a church in Ankeny, Iowa, his first assignment out of seminary.

"(After that) I started a church with some family in Minnesota, planted and chartered that. It's its own congregation now, spent five years there," Hanneman said "Then I took a call to be director of outreach and evangelism in Wichita, Kansas at Ascension Lutheran Church, where I've been for three and a half years now."

Johnson said Hannemann and his family's desire to be involved in the community was nice to see and that it offered a sense of hope that they'd be rooted like a pastor and his family should be, hopefully for a while.

"It's a special deal, but I think we have a special situation. For a congregation that has been struggling, this gives us a light at the end of the tunnel that we think we can survive," Johnson said. "He's a young pastor with a great young family that I think will be leaders and help draw new members and thrive."