Pacesetters, according to Columbus Area United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour, are a key part of the non-profit's 2023 campaign: "GIVE. ADVOCATE. VOLUNTEER. #LIVEUNITED." That's why they get their own campaign that kicked off on Aug. 1.

Pacesetter Campaign Chairman Eric Hall explained that the organization's pacesetters are those businesses and groups who provide a channel for employees to contribute to the Columbus Area United Way, through pledges, drives or paycheck deduction options. These contributions help them to work with their partner agencies that cover the Colfax, Platte, Boone and Nance County areas.

"The Pacesetters are made up of some companies in Columbus that make 60-65% of campaign donations, the foundation of our campaign. They do a lot of the heavy lifting, sell a lot of duck tickets and help a lot of those aspects of the campaign," Hall said. "They're a piece we couldn't do without."

The name "pacesetters," Freshour explained, comes from that 60-65% figure, as these organizations' contributions start things off strong in early August for when the general campaign kicks off around September.

"They're setting the pace so we know by the end of August essentially how much has been raised thus far for the local campaign, then Sept. 7 at the general campaign kick-off, we announce how much the pacesetters raised thus far and how much the general needs to raise to meet our goal," Freshour said.

Cargill, according to Lori Kracl, a Colfax County volunteer for the United Way, is a big pacesetter between its Schuyler and Columbus locations and many don't realize that the United Way covers the Colfax County area.

"I don't think a lot of people realize the Columbus Area United Way does sponsor different organizations and things that go on here. They help with that," Kracl said. "A lot of times people are like 'Oh, it's Columbus, I'm not giving to Columbus' and it's not necessarily Columbus. That's the title but things happen in Colfax County that need support."

Hall said their main focus during the pacesetter campaign is education. Those on the campaign team act as presenters of a sort and go to these companies and their employees.

"Our goal within those is educating as many as we can. We try to educate the groups in there, a lot of the companies are having them fill out pledge cards, payroll deductions," Hall said. "Educating every person we can is the most crucial part because some people are nervous about where those funds are going and 98 cents of every dollar is going back into their community."

Freshour said that sometimes there is a misconception about what the campaign is and that these pacesetter companies are maybe giving corporate gifts or something to that effect, but it is purely employee giving that happens during this time.

"We do receive funds from pacesetters like when they match employees' donations, but the employees themselves are raising those dollars, pledging to United Way to ensure we have those non-profits in the community who are able to provide services across the 30 different programs in the community," Freshour said.

Kracl added that this may seem new or different in Colfax County because when it has happened in the past, it's been a Cargill effort. Additionally, this is only the second year there has been a Colfax County-specific branch of the United Way.

"The campaign we have in Colfax County, the majority is Schuyler. We're just trying to raise funds to have that stuff continue to be available wherever they need it to be," Kracl said. "There have been a lot of people in Schuyler already doing it, it's just not well-known outside of Cargill."

Kracl added that during the regular campaign, which starts on Sept. 7 when they reveal how much the pacesetters contributed, people can contribute on an individual level as well by reaching out to some of the United Way volunteers in Colfax County.

"They can go to the website at columbusunitedway.com, me (Lori Kracl) Lynette Jedlicka at Bank of the Valley, Traci Kracl, we can get your donation where it needs to go," Kracl said.