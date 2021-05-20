Council OKs bids for improves at Aquatic Center, Pawnee Plunge

Columbus City Council approved two separate bids to improve amenities this summer as well as help certain areas' sanitary sewer rehabilitation.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the council voted for a $35,768 bid from Schreiber Brothers Inc. to paint part of the exterior of the Columbus Aquatic Center, 1783 10th Ave.
Additionally, the City Council approved a bid from Columbus Plumbing Company to install a water heater in the men’s restroom at the Pawnee Plunge, 560 33rd Ave., for a cost of $10,470.
Mayor Jim Bulkley told the Telegram on Wednesday since these two proposals were recently approved there hasn't been a date set to when they would be complete. But, he added the painting should be done soon while the water heater will have to be ordered before it can be installed.
The sanitary sewer renovation, which is estimated to cost around $150,000, will affect add the following areas: 48th Avenue from Howard Boulevard to 23rd Street; alleys between 14th and 15th streets and 25th and 26th avenues; 17th Street from 10th to 12th avenues; easement between East 13th and East 14th avenues and 23rd and 28th streets; undercrossing on 23rd Street at 36th and 43rd avenues; and easement between 21st Avenue and Pershing Road West of 18th Avenue.
By approving this proposal, the council allowed for advertisement to bid for sanitary sewer rehabilitation.
The job will include cast-in-place resin-impregnated flexible tube lining of the current sanitary sewer main and other related work. The segments of the main have failed because sewer gases built up when the sewage was not flowing properly, according to the memo filed by City Engineer Richard Bogus.
“This (project consists of) sanitary sewer mains that are failing for one reason or the other,” he said during the meeting. “(It’s) most likely joints, or things of that nature, cracks that have something built up in it.”
The cured-in-place liner will extend the life of the jointed pipes, providing better flows and ease of maintenance, the memo stated.
“It’s realigning of the pipe without having to take the pipe out and putting a new pipe in,” Bulkley said during the meeting.
Bogus added this process, which happens annually in other parts of town, is cheaper and allows the flows to occur normally.
The funds for the Aquatic Center will help replace the peeling on the exterior of the building. Additional work will include fixing the cracking and fading of the metal areas on the building.
The work will consist of power wash, scrape, caulk and paint.
There were two bids for the project, but the other one didn’t include pricing for the blocks, Public Property Director Doug Moore said.
Meanwhile, at the Pawnee Plunge, the current water heater in the men's bathroom needs constant repair and has become quite unreliable, Moore said.
He said in a memo to the city council members that the measures need to be approved soon because the public property workers have asked numerous plumbers for quotes, but those businesses said they were too busy to complete the project. In addition, commercial water heaters are difficult to find right now and the price goes up frequently, Moore added.
The plunge, which opens on May 31, had the water heater for the women’s restroom replaced two years ago.
