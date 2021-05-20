Council OKs bids for improves at Aquatic Center, Pawnee Plunge

The job will include cast-in-place resin-impregnated flexible tube lining of the current sanitary sewer main and other related work. The segments of the main have failed because sewer gases built up when the sewage was not flowing properly, according to the memo filed by City Engineer Richard Bogus.

“This (project consists of) sanitary sewer mains that are failing for one reason or the other,” he said during the meeting. “(It’s) most likely joints, or things of that nature, cracks that have something built up in it.”

The cured-in-place liner will extend the life of the jointed pipes, providing better flows and ease of maintenance, the memo stated.

“It’s realigning of the pipe without having to take the pipe out and putting a new pipe in,” Bulkley said during the meeting.

Bogus added this process, which happens annually in other parts of town, is cheaper and allows the flows to occur normally.

The funds for the Aquatic Center will help replace the peeling on the exterior of the building. Additional work will include fixing the cracking and fading of the metal areas on the building.

The work will consist of power wash, scrape, caulk and paint.