Council OKs items for water facilities, fire department

The Columbus Fire Department will have a new breathing air compressor, storage system and fill station. The City Council approved getting these items from Sandry Fire Supply, out of DeWitt, Iowa, for the amount of $48,032.

This was one of two bids the fire department received. The other one would have cost over $60,000.

The breathing air compressors will be needed to refill the self-contained breathing apparatus cylinders to 5,500 pounds per inch. The current one, which is around 20 years old, only reaches 5,000 psi.

Before the vote, Ward One Council Member Charlie Bahr asked Fire Chief Dan Miller if this equipment would be used for the Charlie Louis Fire Station. The Council approved a remodel and new additions to the fire station earlier in the meeting.

Miller said the equipment will be at Charlie Louis initially.

Second Ward Council Member Troy Heimer then asked the fire chief if it was possible to sell the old one.

“It does have a lot of hours on it,” Miller said. “It’s 20, 25 years old. But somebody might be interested in it. If we can’t find someone who’s interested in it, for a reasonable amount, we could put it on the city auction.”

