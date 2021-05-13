County begins work to repair ongoing ditch problem

John Harms said he is hopeful that a ditch created by the 2019 flood near his family’s farm will be fixed by Platte County Highway Department crews.
The ditch, which is about half-a-mile long, runs alongside Central Highway near Platte Center, next to Greenwood Cemetery.
“We’re trying to get it done right and once for all,” Harms said.
He added the ditch has become a drainage issue as the flood piled up silt and gravel.
"There have been some spots when the flood came across that silted in the ditch where water can’t drain to the creek," Harms said.
This issue has been an ongoing discussion for the Platte County Board of Supervisors over the past two years. The Board decided during its regular meeting on Tuesday to have the County’s crews clean out the ditch starting this week.
Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said the highway crew was out in that area on Wednesday to set the grade evaluation.
“Equipment will be placed today (Wednesday),” Cromwell said. “The grading stakes will be in place and they’ll start to do what they can.”
She added that on Thursday, workers will locate any lines - such as fiber optic, gas, water and sewage - that may be buried in the land.
“We can’t proceed to dig until after that,” she said.
Before the Board decided on having the highway department work on the project, supervisors mulled awarding a bid to an outside contractor to fix the ditch.
Cromwell had presented the Board with three bids that she received for the project. The lowest offer was from Janssen Equipment for around $37,000. The other two companies asked for twice that amount, Cromwell said.
Ultimately, District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer asked for the matter to be postponed in the event that the highway department doesn't clean out the ditch by the Board's next meeting on May 25. He had previously created a motion to reject all bids but later withdrew that proposal after the discussion.
Cromwell said she talked with department staff, asking for estimates on the work. Depending on the equipment available and if the ground is wet or dry, crews should be able to complete the project soon, she added.
The Board originally entertained a motion to reject all bids but District 5 Supervisor Bob Lloyd was hesitant to vote on the measure.
Lloyd, who was the only one against tabling the bids, said the Board should follow through with the contractors and pick one of them.
“I thought it was a fair bid,” Lloyd told The Columbus Telegram on Wednesday. “It could be done right now. … We could move on to different projects.”
District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss, who voted in favor of the motion, said his only hesitation in going with the highway crew is that they were previously given the task and did not complete it.
“My only thoughts are is we appealed to our own people to get this done now for at least two years and we’re making that appeal one more time,” he said.
Cromwell said the highway department originally planned to clean out the ditch in 2019. But, crews became busy with other 2019 flood-related repairs that took 18 months to complete.
After that, the department looked at the project by the Harms family’s land, said Cromwell. Discussions then followed regarding to what extent the ditch would be cleaned.
Following the meeting, Harms said he and his family are “cautiously optimistic” that this ditch issue will be resolved.
“Fingers crossed, I guess you could say,” Harms said. “… We’re hoping it will get done.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.