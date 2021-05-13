County begins work to repair ongoing ditch problem

“We can’t proceed to dig until after that,” she said.

Before the Board decided on having the highway department work on the project, supervisors mulled awarding a bid to an outside contractor to fix the ditch.

Cromwell had presented the Board with three bids that she received for the project. The lowest offer was from Janssen Equipment for around $37,000. The other two companies asked for twice that amount, Cromwell said.

Ultimately, District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer asked for the matter to be postponed in the event that the highway department doesn't clean out the ditch by the Board's next meeting on May 25. He had previously created a motion to reject all bids but later withdrew that proposal after the discussion.

Cromwell said she talked with department staff, asking for estimates on the work. Depending on the equipment available and if the ground is wet or dry, crews should be able to complete the project soon, she added.

The Board originally entertained a motion to reject all bids but District 5 Supervisor Bob Lloyd was hesitant to vote on the measure.

Lloyd, who was the only one against tabling the bids, said the Board should follow through with the contractors and pick one of them.