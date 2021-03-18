County board OK's new CVB's new marketing partnership

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Vrly staff utilized will ideally be proficient in targeting messages to websites and digital apps. The CVB is hoping those contracted will also have expertise with photography, video and photo editing, McNeil said.

“The idea is to create some promotional videos for the County, as well as update our website and keep the app up-to-date,” McNeil said of the latter position. “(It’s) also to make sure we’re trying to utilize marketing as much as we can.”

McNeil said the personnel will have the ability to assist in providing additional support to recipients of promotion grants. The recipients could receive aid for digital marketing, photography, videography, ad design and other items related to promoting their events.

The marketing assistants will be under an independent contract, meaning it's clear what is expected of them, and they won’t be an employee of the County, McNeil said. Additionally, CVB can get out of the contract at any time if these marketers aren’t meeting expectations.

McNeil said they won’t have authority to enter the Visitors Bureau or Platte County into any agreements without approval coming from her or the County Board.