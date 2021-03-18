County board OK's new CVB's new marketing partnership

A new marketing partnership will only help Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil bring more visitors to the community.
The Platte County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an independent contract between the CVB and Vrly Marketing to have marketing personnel work up to 15 hours a week for the CVB.
The agreement is worth a maximum of $19,500 for the year and will be for a one-year trial basis to see how it works out. The partnership will start on April 4 and end on March 31, 2022.
McNeil said the bureau’s advisory board recommended the marketing partnership to help promote county tourism, lodging, attractions and events. She added the partnership will free up some of her time to help attract visitors and events. She said this is vital for the community to have tourists come to town as it aids in economic impact and improving Platte County's quality of life.
Board Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek told McNeil the agreement would be passed if she allowed the County Attorney's Office to review the contract, which McNeil said she was happy to do. The board later approved the contract, and McNeil told The Telegram on Wednesday the County Attorney's Office also OK'd the agreement upon review.
The new partnership will overall help with advertising and promoting the community, McNeil said.
The Vrly staff utilized will ideally be proficient in targeting messages to websites and digital apps. The CVB is hoping those contracted will also have expertise with photography, video and photo editing, McNeil said.
“The idea is to create some promotional videos for the County, as well as update our website and keep the app up-to-date,” McNeil said of the latter position. “(It’s) also to make sure we’re trying to utilize marketing as much as we can.”
McNeil said the personnel will have the ability to assist in providing additional support to recipients of promotion grants. The recipients could receive aid for digital marketing, photography, videography, ad design and other items related to promoting their events.
The marketing assistants will be under an independent contract, meaning it's clear what is expected of them, and they won’t be an employee of the County, McNeil said. Additionally, CVB can get out of the contract at any time if these marketers aren’t meeting expectations.
McNeil said they won’t have authority to enter the Visitors Bureau or Platte County into any agreements without approval coming from her or the County Board.
District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said before the vote that this partnership will be helpful for CVB because it and Vrly know how to showcase the county.
“These are people who are professionals,” she said. “They know how to do all this.”
Kwapnioski added this will help promote events in the area, as well as bring new activities.
“I think this is going to be a great way for us to try (that),” Kwapnioski said.
