County board OK's new CVB's new marketing partnership

Board Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek told McNeil the agreement would be passed if she allowed the County Attorney's Office to review the contract, which McNeil said she was happy to do. The board later approved the contract, and McNeil told The Telegram on Wednesday the County Attorney's Office also OK'd the agreement upon review.

The new partnership will overall help with advertising and promoting the community, McNeil said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Vrly staff utilized will ideally be proficient in targeting messages to websites and digital apps. The CVB is hoping those contracted will also have expertise with photography, video and photo editing, McNeil said.

“The idea is to create some promotional videos for the County, as well as update our website and keep the app up-to-date,” McNeil said of the latter position. “(It’s) also to make sure we’re trying to utilize marketing as much as we can.”

McNeil said the personnel will have the ability to assist in providing additional support to recipients of promotion grants. The recipients could receive aid for digital marketing, photography, videography, ad design and other items related to promoting their events.