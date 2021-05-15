CPS board mulls purchasing books for social studies, English departments

Columbus High and Middle schools may have some new history books next year, following approval from the Board of Education at its next meeting.

Columbus Public Schools Director of Curriculum and Instruction Amy Romshek presented a proposal during Monday's board meeting to buy textbooks for social studies classes for fifth through 12th grade, as well as novels for the CHS English department.

The social studies books’ cost - which also consists of teacher licenses, lesson guides and placards, among other items - will be around $272,000. In the breakdown, the high school books are estimated at $150,000, while the middle school's portion will be approximately $122,000.

Additionally, the Board will vote at a May 17 meeting on purchasing some newer paperback copies, such as “Julius Caesar” by William Shakespeare, “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury and “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding.

The price, which also includes purchasing MLA handbooks, will be around $47,000.

For the social studies purchases, some of the classes will also include online options, Romshek said.

Board member Mark Brown said that online resources will provide students a chance to learn history in a non-bias way.