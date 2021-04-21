CPS board OKs Wayne State dual credit courses

According to the agreement, the courses will be offered to juniors and seniors.

Hiebner said, as an educator, he’s looking forward to seeing students learn how to teach.

“It’s exciting to get kids into that field, but it’s really about offering opportunities for the kids who are interested,” Hiebner said.

CPS Board of Education member Candy Becher asked Hiebner how many classes the high school would have initially. He replied, saying CHS plans to have the introductory class in the fall, with the hope of two sections for it, and then offer the latter courses after that.

Students have shown interest in those classes, Hiebner said.

The school recently completed a job survey in which around 40% of students said they were interested in going into an educational career, the CHS principal said. But, he added he doesn't have an exact number of how many students will sign up for the course.

Becher also asked Hiebner if he and his staff have looked at other schools' class size numbers.

Hiebner said they have researched similar high schools that fit CHS’ size and the signups have been high and low. But, he added the program’s track record has been strong.