CPS board OKs Wayne State dual credit courses

Columbus High School students will now have a leg up on becoming a teacher one day due to a new agreement between Columbus Public Schools and Wayne State College.
During Monday’s Board of Education meeting, board members approved a partnership agreement between CPS and the college to establish three courses at the high school. The contract will go into effect on July 1, 2021, and end on June 30, 2026, unless the agreement is renewed.
CHS Principal Dave Hiebner said the dual credits can be transferred to any school in the Nebraska State College System: Chardon, Peru or Wayne.
These courses are through an initiative called Students to Teachers through Educator Pathways (STEP). This program allows high school students to receive dual credit, as well as have accessibility to teaching endorsement options and opportunities.
“I think it’s extremely valuable,” Hiebner said to the Board during its April 12th meeting. “I think there’s a lot of positives from kids being able to take education courses and if they want to go that route.”
Due to this concurrent enrollment, Hiebner said students will be able to stay one step ahead if they decide to go into the education field.
“We’ll give kids that initial leg up,” he said. “… They have the potential to earn multiple certifications.”
According to the agreement, the courses will be offered to juniors and seniors.
Hiebner said, as an educator, he’s looking forward to seeing students learn how to teach.
“It’s exciting to get kids into that field, but it’s really about offering opportunities for the kids who are interested,” Hiebner said.
CPS Board of Education member Candy Becher asked Hiebner how many classes the high school would have initially. He replied, saying CHS plans to have the introductory class in the fall, with the hope of two sections for it, and then offer the latter courses after that.
Students have shown interest in those classes, Hiebner said.
The school recently completed a job survey in which around 40% of students said they were interested in going into an educational career, the CHS principal said. But, he added he doesn't have an exact number of how many students will sign up for the course.
Becher also asked Hiebner if he and his staff have looked at other schools' class size numbers.
Hiebner said they have researched similar high schools that fit CHS’ size and the signups have been high and low. But, he added the program’s track record has been strong.
“It’s been very solid,” he said. “I feel very good about that.”
The agreement also says data will be shared between both institutions. This is so the schools can improve on the program and the partnership by tracking student progress and readiness through STEP. Additionally, the data, which will be shared confidentially between the schools, can include ACT and Educational Testing Service scores, GPA, field experience evaluations, and course and instructor evaluations.
Wayne State is the third college that has a partnership with CPS, Hiebner said. Nebraska Wesleyan University and Central Community College are the other two.
Hiebner said he’s excited about these new classes at Columbus High School.
“This is putting them (the students) into a position to be the best that they can be,” Hiebner said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.