CPS receives $2K donation from Bank of the Valley

Anyone who received a credit card with the Discoverers logo on it from Bank of the Valley will likely play a part in any teachers’ upcoming project at Columbus Public Schools.
This comes from the bank’s School Pride Card program. This initiative allows for area residents, who opened up a new checking account, to have the option of getting a credit card with one of the eight school's logo and colors on it. The bank will donate $50 to that selected school district, Bank of the Valley Marketing Director Dee Hanson said.
She added, for anyone renewing their card, the bank will donate $20 to the educational institute. Additionally, when people use their pride cards for credit, a portion of the income that the bank receives is donated to the school.
During Monday's school board meeting, CPS officials were given some of those funds.
Bank of the Valley Vice President Eric Hall presented a $2,000 check to the CPS Board of Education.
CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay said the money will go to the Superintendent Grant Fund. Teachers can apply to that endowment each year to receive monies for different classroom projects.
“We’re so fortunate to have a tremendous, giving community, especially for things that go toward our students and education,” Kay said of the School Pride Card program.
Hanson said the bank doesn’t have any stipulations on how the funds can be used.
Bank of the Valley, which started this enterprise in 2016, formed a partnership with eight different school districts in having a specialized card. That includes CPS, Lakeview Community Schools and Scotus Central Catholic, as well as three school districts in Butler County and two in Humphrey.
“It was a unique way to tie in our community banking and community partnerships,” Hanson said. “… It was kind of a way to donate and generate revenue for some of our schools.”
Hanson said around this time of year, Bank of the Valley presents the institutions with the program's funds. CPS is the first district to receive its check as the other seven schools will be given theirs in either April or May, she added.
Overall, around $27,000 will be donated to those schools, Hanson said.
Kay said these extra funds allow CPS to have additional projects which would otherwise be impossible to have in the school's budget.
“We’re thankful for what Bank of the Valley and the people and businesses in our community have done for Columbus Public Schools,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.