CPS receives $2K donation from Bank of the Valley

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hanson said the bank doesn’t have any stipulations on how the funds can be used.

Bank of the Valley, which started this enterprise in 2016, formed a partnership with eight different school districts in having a specialized card. That includes CPS, Lakeview Community Schools and Scotus Central Catholic, as well as three school districts in Butler County and two in Humphrey.

“It was a unique way to tie in our community banking and community partnerships,” Hanson said. “… It was kind of a way to donate and generate revenue for some of our schools.”

Hanson said around this time of year, Bank of the Valley presents the institutions with the program's funds. CPS is the first district to receive its check as the other seven schools will be given theirs in either April or May, she added.

Overall, around $27,000 will be donated to those schools, Hanson said.

Kay said these extra funds allow CPS to have additional projects which would otherwise be impossible to have in the school's budget.

“We’re thankful for what Bank of the Valley and the people and businesses in our community have done for Columbus Public Schools,” he said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.