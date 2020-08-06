DED Reopens SBS Grant Program

“The express goal of this program is to help our small businesses make it through this difficult period so they can eventually return to profitability,” Goins said. “We are glad to be able to expand the program to a wider pool of applicants.”

Applications will be accepted as of the current announcement. The new deadline to apply is July 17, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. CDT.

Funding for the SBS program is made possible by a $392 million allocation of Coronavirus Relief funding from the Federal Government — part of the more than $1 billion Nebraska has received thus far. Of this amount, $330 million has been set aside for small businesses and livestock producers; $16 million will be used to retrain displaced workers in partnership with the community college system; $40 million will help expand the state’s broadband access to enable work-from-home and telehealth/education opportunities; and $1 million will finance Gallup-based leadership training for Nebraska business leaders.

Because applications to the SBS program for livestock producers exceeded projections, that program will not be reopened, DED reports. All applicants to the Livestock Producer program that met qualifications will receive a grant award.