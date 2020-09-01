DHHS receiving reports of tick-related illness

• Do a tick check after being outdoors, including coats, gear and pets, and remove any attached ticks promptly without squeezing.

• Shower within two hours of coming indoors.

A relative to mites and spiders, ticks are generally found near the ground and in brushy or wooded areas where they climb tall grasses or shrubs and transfer to a host brushing against them. They attach and feed on blood. Engorged ticks are more likely to transmit pathogens that can cause diseases.

DHHS conducts surveillance on four medically-relevant tick species: the American dog tick, Rocky Mountain wood tick, Lone Star tick, and Blacklegged tick/Deer tick. Those concerned about possible infection from a tick bite should contact a healthcare provider. Suspected infections should be reported to a local health department or DHHS.

If you find an attached tick:

• Remove the attached tick as soon as you notice it by grasping with fine-tipped tweezers, as close to the skin as possible, and pulling it straight out. Early removal can minimize and often eliminate the chance of infection.

• Watch for signs of infection, and illness such as rash or fever in the days and weeks following a bite, and see a health care provider if these develop.