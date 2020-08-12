You have permission to edit this article.
Drive Sober campaign kicks off next week
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office will once again be participating in the Nationwide and Statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign during the upcoming Labor Day Holiday period. The Sheriff’s Office will be one of many law enforcement agencies across the state participating in this campaign starting Aug. 21, and continuing through Sept. 7. Deputies will work additional hours during weekends, evenings and special events, with the primary focus being on alcohol-impaired drivers, as well as regular traffic enforcement.

In Nebraska, there were 1,540 alcohol-related crashes last year. Drunk drivers accounted for approximately 30 percent of the motor vehicle traffic deaths in 2019. The goal is for everyone to have a safe and enjoyable holiday period marking the end of summer, by reducing the number of crashes during the same period from previous years.

The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety provided a grant, which is funding the enforcement effort.

