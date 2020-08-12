Drive Sober campaign kicks off next week

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office will once again be participating in the Nationwide and Statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign during the upcoming Labor Day Holiday period. The Sheriff’s Office will be one of many law enforcement agencies across the state participating in this campaign starting Aug. 21, and continuing through Sept. 7. Deputies will work additional hours during weekends, evenings and special events, with the primary focus being on alcohol-impaired drivers, as well as regular traffic enforcement.