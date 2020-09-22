DUI campaign comes to an end

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus Police Department recently completed its participation in the nationwide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign which ran from Aug. 21-Sept. 7.

During that time, the police department made a total of four arrests for driving under the influence and two arrests of wanted persons. The police department issued a total of 18 citations and 38 written warnings.

The police department had been awarded a grant for $3,500 from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. The funding was used to pay for overtime enforcement targeting impaired drivers. The police department encourages everyone to report possible impaired drivers by calling 402-564-3201.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0