Duncan preparing for big summer events

When looking for affordable housing, the Village of Duncan is a safe bet, Duncan Board Chairman Jeff Oppliger said.
Oppliger, a Duncan native who moved back to the area five years ago, said the village is ideal for families who want to live somewhere with a small-town vibe.
“For a young family, Duncan is a great opportunity to get some affordable housing and really stretch your dollar,” Oppliger said, adding Duncan has beautiful parks and sub-developments currently being constructed.
Duncan is a village worth celebrating, Oppliger said. To that end, residents are preparing to honor the area with two events this summer: Ribfest and Duncan's 150th Celebration.
The 17th annual Duncan Ribfest is on tap this summer - the weekend of June 26-27 - in the downtown area, 910 8th Street. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The cost is $5 to enter; kids 10 and under get in for free.
Ribfest, which is also holding a beer garden, is going to have barbecue from areas such as Fremont, Morse Bluff, Lincoln, Arcadia and Norfolk, as well as St. Paul, Minnesota.
Live music is also in store with performances from Second Time Around, Wrecked Becky and Almost Kiss on June 26. Then, on June 27, Virgil Balmer & Friends will play.
This will be the first Ribfest since 2019 after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
“We’re excited to have it this year,” Oppliger said.
Ribfest is put on by the Duncan Wrestling Club and Duncan Volunteer Fire Department.
Gary Schlesinger, who has helped put on the event since its inception, said Ribfest is a chance to help raise funds for the wrestling club, fire department and the community overall.
“It’s a family affair, having a good time and good entertainment,” he said of the occasion. “… There’s something for everybody.”
He also credited the volunteers with making the event a success.
“You have to thank them and the sponsors to make everything (happen). We hope (people) can come down and have a good time,” Schlesinger said.
Later this summer, Duncan will celebrate its 150th anniversary, which will be held Aug. 28-29. Festivities will include a 5K walk/run and a 1-mile fun run, turtle races, kids and adult pedal tractor pull, car show, coed softball tournament, face painting, talent show, bounce houses, antique tractor show, parade, dunk tank and food vendors.
“It’s a great way to bring the community together,” Oppliger said of the 150th anniversary. “We’ve had a lot of new residents. Duncan is continuing to grow. We really want to get everyone in the community together to celebrate the community."
He added the 150th anniversary is also a chance to showcase the area’s history.
"There are a lot of folks who have lived in Duncan their whole life and this is their second – and for some their third – celebration that they’ve attended for the Village of Duncan," Oppliger said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.