Duncan preparing for big summer events

When looking for affordable housing, the Village of Duncan is a safe bet, Duncan Board Chairman Jeff Oppliger said.

Oppliger, a Duncan native who moved back to the area five years ago, said the village is ideal for families who want to live somewhere with a small-town vibe.

“For a young family, Duncan is a great opportunity to get some affordable housing and really stretch your dollar,” Oppliger said, adding Duncan has beautiful parks and sub-developments currently being constructed.

Duncan is a village worth celebrating, Oppliger said. To that end, residents are preparing to honor the area with two events this summer: Ribfest and Duncan's 150th Celebration.

The 17th annual Duncan Ribfest is on tap this summer - the weekend of June 26-27 - in the downtown area, 910 8th Street. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The cost is $5 to enter; kids 10 and under get in for free.