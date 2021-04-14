East-Central pauses Johnson & Johnson shots

The recent nationwide pause of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines has made its way to Columbus.
The East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Tuesday they too will pause administrating the Johnson & Johnson shot. This decision comes from a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
The other two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, will continue to be rolled out, according to ECDHD.
The stoppage is tied to instances in which people have experienced severe clotting after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Six instances have been identified in the 6.8 million people who have received the shot, but ECDHD’s press release said “the pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation.”
However, East-Central stressed clotting has been “extremely rare.”
Still, ECDHD and DHHS are asking for people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to contact their health care provider if they are experiencing severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after getting the shot.
Additionally, any potential adverse reactions to the vaccines should be reported to the CDC at vaers.hhs.gov.
In other COVID-19 related happenings, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) will no longer be a TestNebraska collection site after Friday, April 30. This stems from CCH’s contract with the State of Nebraska expiring.
CCH Emergency Room Director and Emergency Manager Sue Deyke said, due to additional testing avenues, the community will still be sufficiently served without the hospital’s TestNebraska location.
“When this all started, testing was limited because there weren’t test kits and instruments readily available. Now, there are a lot more supplies and more locations that offer COVID-19 testing, such as clinics and retail pharmacies,” Deyke said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts first launched TestNebraska in April last year. It was an initiative between the state government and private companies to increase testing and reduce the spread of the virus.
The hospital has served as a location since June 2020. Since then, staff members have collected more than 9,000 swabs for the virus, which have been sent to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
“We are very thankful for our staff members, who were resilient during the entire process,” CCH Vice President of Patient Care Services Dorothy Bybee said. “They were required to test patients while wearing full personal protective equipment, which isn’t always comfortable.”
For the rest of this month, people, who are experiencing COVID symptoms can still sign up for testing at CCH by visiting, testnebraska.com/en.
Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.