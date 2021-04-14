East-Central pauses Johnson & Johnson shots

The recent nationwide pause of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines has made its way to Columbus.

The East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Tuesday they too will pause administrating the Johnson & Johnson shot. This decision comes from a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

The other two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, will continue to be rolled out, according to ECDHD.

The stoppage is tied to instances in which people have experienced severe clotting after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Six instances have been identified in the 6.8 million people who have received the shot, but ECDHD’s press release said “the pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation.”

However, East-Central stressed clotting has been “extremely rare.”

Still, ECDHD and DHHS are asking for people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to contact their health care provider if they are experiencing severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after getting the shot.