Easter event to help 12-year-old cancer patient

Within a few days, 12-year-old Grace McKenzie’s suspected sprained shoulder was more than a simple injury - she had bone cancer.
Area residents can help cover living expenses for McKenzie and her mom, Carrie Messinger, thanks to an Egg My House event in Columbus.
Rival Design will place eggs in any participating family's yard with items geared toward boys and/or girls in time for Easter Sunday - April 4.
The price is $20 for 12 eggs and $30 for 24. The limit is four orders per household, with the deadline being Wednesday, March 31. Eggs will be placed in families' yards on the evening of April 3.
McKenzie's journey began by participating in a remote physical education class when she injured her shoulder. McKenzie, a Millard sixth-grader, and her mom, Carrie Messinger, went to see the doctor, who initially believed the 12-year-old had a cyst and several fractures in her shoulder.
After a series of MRI scans, the doctors determined it wasn’t a cyst but a tumor. They discovered McKenzie has a common but potentially deadly form of cancer, osteosarcoma, which can potentially spread through her body fast and undetected.
Although Messinger never wanted this to happen to her daughter, they’re glad they found it when they did. McKenzie is currently going through chemotherapy and, through treatment, the tumor will hopefully be gone later this year.
“We were lucky,” Messinger said. “They found it before (the cancer) spread. … If it had gone another year, it could have been really bad.”
Rival Design President and Owner Kara Allbaugh and Messinger previously worked together in Schuyler doing marketing projects for a bit. They eventually went their separate ways, but Allbaugh said Messinger has helped her with a few projects since.
Allbaugh said when she learned that her friend’s daughter was diagnosed with bone cancer, she wanted to help.
“It was a surprise to her (Messinger),” Allbaugh said. “… She’s a single mom so I thought anything helps.”
Messinger said she’s thankful to have friends like Allbaugh who created a fundraiser to help her and her daughter.
“I think it’s awesome that she wants to help out and do some fundraising,” Messinger said. “We’ve been lucky in that we do have good health care coverage in all this. That’s been a real blessing.”
It's not the only Easter-related event that Rival Design is hosting.
The graphic design company is having its first Easter Coloring Contest, which started Monday and ends Wednesday, March 31. Winners will be announced on April 1.
The coloring contest allows kids aged 3-10 to color or design a photo of a blank egg.
To begin, parents or guardians can either print out the blank egg by visiting, rival-design.com/coloring-contest-page, or go to Rival Design, 2336 23rd St., Suite 1, next to Walgreens, to pick up the picture. The business is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Children have a wide choice of what they want to do with their drawings. Allbaugh said they can use markers, colored glitter and more to design their eggs.
“We thought it would be fun for kids to work and be creative on their own,” Allbaugh said.
A panel of judges will pick the most creatively-designed egg. The winners, one boy and one girl, will get one of two grand prizes. Meanwhile, runners-up will receive either gift cards or prize baskets, which consist of items like fidget toys and Beanie Babies.
Meanwhile, McKenzie has stayed busy while she's undergoing her treatment.
Messinger said her daughter has enjoyed acrylic painting as she’s undergone treatment, adding on Tuesday she was painting some thank you cards for the folks who have helped her recently.
“It’s been a nice way for her to decompress and bring a little bit of peace and relaxation into her life,” Messinger said. “This is a way for her to express some of the things she’s been going through with her art.”
Even though times may be difficult for McKenzie, Messinger said she believes her daughter has a long life ahead of her.
“We know she’s going to beat this,” Messinger said. “… We’re thankful that she’s still here and she’s going to go on and live a productive life.”
