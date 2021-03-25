Easter event to help 12-year-old cancer patient

To begin, parents or guardians can either print out the blank egg by visiting, rival-design.com/coloring-contest-page, or go to Rival Design, 2336 23rd St., Suite 1, next to Walgreens, to pick up the picture. The business is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Children have a wide choice of what they want to do with their drawings. Allbaugh said they can use markers, colored glitter and more to design their eggs.

“We thought it would be fun for kids to work and be creative on their own,” Allbaugh said.

A panel of judges will pick the most creatively-designed egg. The winners, one boy and one girl, will get one of two grand prizes. Meanwhile, runners-up will receive either gift cards or prize baskets, which consist of items like fidget toys and Beanie Babies.

Meanwhile, McKenzie has stayed busy while she's undergoing her treatment.

Messinger said her daughter has enjoyed acrylic painting as she’s undergone treatment, adding on Tuesday she was painting some thank you cards for the folks who have helped her recently.