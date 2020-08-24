Election information for voters

The Platte County Election Commissioner’s Office is currently excepting Early Ballot Applications for the Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 General Election to be held in Platte County. You can call in and request an application or go to the website and print one from Platte County’s site or go directly to the Secretary of State’s page to obtain one. The sooner we receive those applications we can start getting them processed.
The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office announced yesterday afternoon that Secretary of State Bob Evnen has decided to mail an early ballot application to every registered voter in every county that has not done this already. Platte County has been mailing request out to voters that had been requesting them. So now voters that have not applied for an application will be getting one in the mail starting Sept. 8–16. If a voter does not get an application in the mail and wants to do this process feel free to contact the Platte County Election Office at 402-563-4908.
The voters will have several ways to cast their votes for this Election either by the Early Ballot Application, Early Voting in the courthouse Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m., or going to the polls on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 starting at 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Recommendation by the CDC for PPE will be followed for poll workers and voters at the courthouse and the polls. We will greatly appreciate the voters patience and cooperation in this matter.
Important Deadlines to remember:
Early Ballots will be ready for mail out on Sept. 28, 2020.
Deadline for request an early ballot to be mailed to you is Oct. 23, 2020 at 6 p.m.
The United States Post Office recommends for returning ballots early by mail is Oct. 27, 2020.
Early Voting in office deadline is Nov. 2, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Voters who requested an Early Ballots must return them by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Ballots can be mailed back to the Platte County Election Commissioner’s Office, Dropped in the Ballot Drop Box by the Front Door of the Courthouse on the outside of the building to your left of the door coming into the metal detector (open 24 hours) or they can be brought up to the Platte County Election Commissioner’s Office Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
We are looking for individuals or organizations in the community that would be willing to work as poll workers at the polls on Election Day Nov. 3, 2020 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. when the polls close and the supplies are packed up for the night. Pay will be for individuals and organizations that who like to volunteer 4 or 5 people to work with an experienced poll worker will have their time donated to the organization for a fund raiser project. Please contact the Election Commissioner’s office if this is something a person or organization would like to do to help us out with this big Presidential Election coming up.
