Election information for voters

The Platte County Election Commissioner’s Office is currently excepting Early Ballot Applications for the Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 General Election to be held in Platte County. You can call in and request an application or go to the website and print one from Platte County’s site or go directly to the Secretary of State’s page to obtain one. The sooner we receive those applications we can start getting them processed.

The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office announced yesterday afternoon that Secretary of State Bob Evnen has decided to mail an early ballot application to every registered voter in every county that has not done this already. Platte County has been mailing request out to voters that had been requesting them. So now voters that have not applied for an application will be getting one in the mail starting Sept. 8–16. If a voter does not get an application in the mail and wants to do this process feel free to contact the Platte County Election Office at 402-563-4908.