Exploring the past: Families, campers check out Semisaurus at 1C

As part of the event, attendees went inside the church where 1C hosted drift bikes, inflatable slides, an obstacle course and arts and crafts. Additionally, The Broken Mug was also serving dino shakes.

According to the Semisaurus’ website, the museum shares information about creation and evolution, answering inquiries about how old the earth is and what happened to the dinosaurs.

1C BLAST Summer Camp Director Brittany Sempek was the one who originally thought to bring the Semisaurus to the church. She said the kids were thrilled going through the dinosaur museum, adding they couldn't get enough of the 12 ½ foot alligator.

1C BLAST Summer Camp Assistant Director Megan Endorf, who attended a tour of the Semisaurus with a few of the campers, said she found it an educational experience not just for the kids but for herself.

“It was very intriguing because you got to learn a lot more things than you do going through a normal museum,” Endorf said. “Normally, when you go through a museum you’re just gazing and walking. But going through there, you go to see it a little bit closer because it’s such a small space and you got more detail on each artifact.”