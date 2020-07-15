Farmers to Families event a success
View Comments

Farmers to Families event a success

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmers to Families

A recent Farmers to Families event yielded a total of $15,718 worth of food that was distributed in area communities.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LOUP CITY -- Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership (CNCAP) partnered with Cash-wa Distributing in Kearney and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on a new program called Farmers to Families.

The intent of the program is to help the farmers, as well as the families that have been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. Through a team (CNCAP and community) effort, the truck was unloaded, boxes were sorted into piles, and vehicles were loaded within a 1.5 hour period and back on the road to their destinations.

The food was distributed to eligible families and elderly throughout the CNCAP service area in Loup City, Broken Bow, Burwell, Grand Island, St. Paul, Ord, O’Neill, Columbus, and Schuyler.

CNCAP received 271 bundled boxes that consisted of meat products, dairy products, and fresh fruits and vegetables that had a dollar value of $58 (per USDA). That is a total of $15,718 worth of food that will help our farmers and families during this difficult time.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columbus Days canceled
Local

Columbus Days canceled

  • Updated

After much debate and a close call survey, the Columbus Days Board made the heartbreaking decision to cancel the community’s traditional Colum…

Watch Now: Related Video

Stunning photo shows 50 forks of lightning striking over 5 minutes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News