Farmers to Families event a success

LOUP CITY -- Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership (CNCAP) partnered with Cash-wa Distributing in Kearney and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on a new program called Farmers to Families.

The intent of the program is to help the farmers, as well as the families that have been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. Through a team (CNCAP and community) effort, the truck was unloaded, boxes were sorted into piles, and vehicles were loaded within a 1.5 hour period and back on the road to their destinations.

The food was distributed to eligible families and elderly throughout the CNCAP service area in Loup City, Broken Bow, Burwell, Grand Island, St. Paul, Ord, O’Neill, Columbus, and Schuyler.

CNCAP received 271 bundled boxes that consisted of meat products, dairy products, and fresh fruits and vegetables that had a dollar value of $58 (per USDA). That is a total of $15,718 worth of food that will help our farmers and families during this difficult time.

