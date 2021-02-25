First in awhile: Lakeview mock trial team qualifies for state for first time in over a decade

According to the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, each year, schools are given a fictional case packet. It'll alternate between a civil and criminal case. Teams create arguments for both the prosecution/plaintiff and defense sides.

Students either work on being the lawyer or witness for the given case. For competitions, the kids will debate their side while being judged by three real-life attorneys or judges.

The winners are not determined by which side wins the case, but rather by who gave the best performance, Higgins said. Additionally, points are given to the lawyers who have the best grasp on the case, and how well they present their legal facts.

Meyer, Schoch and Kouma fill in the attorney roles for Lakeview while the other five students are witnesses. Kouma is the most experienced student participating, with three seasons under her belt.

This year’s team has new faces because the season was pushed back a few months due to COVID. Schoch said that reason alone helped him join the team as otherwise it would interfere with football and band season.

The pandemic has also interfered with mock trials by having to hold competitions over Zoom. Usually, they are held inside an actual courtroom.