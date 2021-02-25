First in awhile: Lakeview mock trial team qualifies for state for first time in over a decade

In her 14 years as Lakeview High School’s mock trial coach, Jennifer Higgins had never had a team win districts. But this year’s students wanted that to change.
The mock trial team recently won the district competition, in an unusual season, and now the students are preparing for state, set for March 1-4 over Zoom.
“It was great because it was our coach’s first time that a team got to go to state,” said student Jessica Kouma of winning districts. “It’s been sweet for us because we’re basically a brand new team this year.”
Fellow student Ella Meyer agreed.
“This means a lot,” Meyer said. “… I did a practice run last year and that was pretty much it. To get there, it’s just awesome.”
The first three days of state are preliminary rounds while the last is the finals. Lakeview is one of seven teams competing at the competition.
Eight Lakeview students - Meyer, Kouma, Travis Schoch, Gracie Duncan, Caitlyn Steffen, Jenna Schafer, Ben Drozd and Cort Loseke - were the ones who took first at districts and will take part in the competition next week.
“I’m really super proud of these kids,” Higgins said. “It’s been quite the opportunity for me to be able to work with them. I feel very lucky that they’ve given me this opportunity to step up our mock trial game to this level.”
According to the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, each year, schools are given a fictional case packet. It'll alternate between a civil and criminal case. Teams create arguments for both the prosecution/plaintiff and defense sides.
Students either work on being the lawyer or witness for the given case. For competitions, the kids will debate their side while being judged by three real-life attorneys or judges.
The winners are not determined by which side wins the case, but rather by who gave the best performance, Higgins said. Additionally, points are given to the lawyers who have the best grasp on the case, and how well they present their legal facts.
Meyer, Schoch and Kouma fill in the attorney roles for Lakeview while the other five students are witnesses. Kouma is the most experienced student participating, with three seasons under her belt.
This year’s team has new faces because the season was pushed back a few months due to COVID. Schoch said that reason alone helped him join the team as otherwise it would interfere with football and band season.
The pandemic has also interfered with mock trials by having to hold competitions over Zoom. Usually, they are held inside an actual courtroom.
During this season's mock trial, attorneys have their cameras on at all times but unmute their microphones when it is not time to speak. The lawyers can still make objections, though they have to hold up a red card and say “objection.”
Meanwhile, witnesses turn their cameras on when they’re called to testify and immediately click them off once they’re done.
Previously, competitions would be held throughout the day with students competing back-to-back, but this season it's spread throughout multiple weeks.
Loseke said this new format isn’t necessarily challenging for the students due to many of them being new to the activity.
“We don’t know anything different,” he said.
But, the students knew it was going to be an uphill battle if they wanted to succeed.
Duncan said by being a new team, the students didn’t think a state-run was likely.
“We didn’t have high expectations because we’ve never worked together before (in mock trial),” she said.
Schoch agreed, adding the team initially set its goals low, aiming for at least one competition win. But, their objectives were set higher as the season went on.
“We determined that we could actually get to state if we put a lot of effort into it,” he said. “And once when we acknowledged it … we kept going and found a way to make ourselves better.”
Higgins said what has set this group of kids apart is their work ethic.
“They’re willing to put in the extra time and effort,” she said. “They take it above and beyond.”
Higgins also credited Katelyn Lawrence with Legal Aid of Nebraska. She's been working as an advising attorney for the team, holding Zoom calls with the teens.
The last time Lakeview’s mock trial went to state was unknown by Higgins, who noted it was probably in the early 2000s. Regardless of when that last occurred, Schafer and Kouma agreed, “it’s been a very long time” for Lakeview.
“We deserved it. We all worked really hard,” Schafer said.
To that end, the students have met every day after school since October for over an hour to memorize scripts among other preparation.
The students said they believe they can do well at state but agreed that, regardless of the outcome, the competition’s going to be an invaluable learning experience.
“I just want to learn from all the schools that are there,” Drozd said. “I think it’s going to be a neat opportunity for everyone on the team.”
“Pretty much, it’s just us trying our best and seeing how far we can go,” Steffen said.
