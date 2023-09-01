Fire officials from the Fremont Rural Fire Department are probing a massive fire that occurred on Wednesday night at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, causing a huge pile of dead trees to burn for more than three hours.

Glenn Koplin, public relations officers for the FRFD, said officials from the Fremont Lakes SRA and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission had created the giant pile of dead trees and were intending to burn it during the winter months.

Koplin said the fire was not ignited by any park or state officials, and the incident is under investigation.

The blaze occurred at the far western end of Military Avenue near the ADM grain elevator and south of the railroad tracks near the intersection of North Road by the entrances to Lake No. 11 and Victory Lake.

“The chief talked to the State Lakes people and the State of Nebraska people, and when they had left for the day, it was not on fire,” Koplin said. “Nobody saw anything or observed anything. The incident is under investigation.”

The blaze lasted for at least three and a half hours and required 25,000 gallons of water to extinguish, Koplin said. In addition to firefighters from the FRFD, Koplin noted that additional firefighters from the North Bend Fire Department. There were no injuries reported.