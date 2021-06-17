Fullner named new CCH Foundation executive director

“I am very pleased to have Cori as our new executive director of the CCH Foundation,” CCH President and CEO Mike Hansen said in a press release. “She has done tremendous work over the years in a multitude of positions at CCH. I’m confident she will do a great job and look forward to working with her.”

Through her work, Fullner said she gets the most enjoyment out of helping someone. This can vary from booking them appointments to being there for an individual who is waiting for a loved one undergoing surgery, she added.

Fullner takes over for Carol Keller who will retire later this month. Keller, who served as the foundation's executive director since 2009, will help with the transition.

Fullner praised Keller’s involvement, saying her predecessor helped the hospital continue to flourish by being on the forefront of obtaining new technology.

“She has established such a solid base for the Foundation,” Fullner said. “My goal is to build on everything she has already established.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}