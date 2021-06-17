Fullner named new CCH Foundation executive director

Cori Fullner never thought initially about a career in the medical world.
That changed one day when a friend, who was a nurse, asked Fullner - a young mother at the time - if she wanted to apply to Columbus Family Practice. Fullner, who got the job, said she loved the work as she helped with tasks ranging from working with patients in the front office to billing and coding.
“Once I got a taste of it, it just clicked,” Fullner said.
She’s had various roles in the medical field since. But Fullner will begin a new position soon as the new Columbus Community Hospital Foundation executive director, starting on July 1.
Fullner is heading into the role with 27 years of experience in the health care management field, recently serving as the practice manager for Columbus Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic for about five years.
She also worked for Wiggles & Giggles Therapy for Kids and Occupational Health Services, which is housed in the Columbus Wellness Center. In the early 2000s, Fullner served as the medical staff coordinator for CCH, where she was responsible for coordinating the process of credentialing, providing data management, enrolling providers and managing hospital compliance with accreditation and regulatory requirements.
“I am very pleased to have Cori as our new executive director of the CCH Foundation,” CCH President and CEO Mike Hansen said in a press release. “She has done tremendous work over the years in a multitude of positions at CCH. I’m confident she will do a great job and look forward to working with her.”
Through her work, Fullner said she gets the most enjoyment out of helping someone. This can vary from booking them appointments to being there for an individual who is waiting for a loved one undergoing surgery, she added.
Fullner takes over for Carol Keller who will retire later this month. Keller, who served as the foundation's executive director since 2009, will help with the transition.
Fullner praised Keller’s involvement, saying her predecessor helped the hospital continue to flourish by being on the forefront of obtaining new technology.
“She has established such a solid base for the Foundation,” Fullner said. “My goal is to build on everything she has already established.”
The Foundation's Board of Directors said it believes Fullner will be a great addition.
“Cori brings a great level of commitment and enthusiasm for CCH to the position, which will help her continue the mission of the Foundation,” Foundation Board Chairman Bob Irby said in a press release.
When she isn’t working, Fullner said she likes helping others.
She does so through her church, Peace Lutheran Church, or by volunteering. She currently serves on both boards for Peace Lutheran and American Legion baseball.
A couple of years ago, she and her husband visited Norris, South Dakota, on a mission trip to offer Vacation Bible School to kids near a Native American reservation. They plan to do so again later this summer.
Fullner also said when her three sons were growing up in Columbus, she and her husband would help out with their kids’ given sports programs. Although they are all grown up now, Fullner and her husband still give back.
That was a detail she and her husband instilled in their sons.
“We’ve always told our boys … when you’re an adult give back,” Fullner said.
Giving back is also a part of why she enjoys her work.
Fullner said she believes the hospital will continue to grow and offer great care to its patients.
“I feel our community is so abundantly blessed with the right people and the right places at the hospital,” she said. “… There are very, very few specialties that our community members would have to travel outside of Columbus to get taken care of.”
