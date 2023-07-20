The Town of Genoa may be small, but that is not stopping it from taking on larger than life activities such as next week's Pawnee Days. The event, which will last from July 27 to July 30, boasts a handful of free or minimal charge activities for people of all ages to do in the Genoa City Park.

Chase Cherry, a member of the Genoa Area Chamber, explained the annual event dates as far back as the '80s.

"It's called Pawnee Days because we used to do a lot with the Pawnee Indian Tribe," Cherry said. "Eventually, they decided to do their own celebration, and we separated. About two years ago, a group of us volunteers got together to revitalize the event and provide family-fun community events."

The first big event of the weekend will be the Little Britches Rodeo at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Genoa City Park. Cherry explained the event is for younger kids and will feature a series of games and obstacle courses. The rodeo will be followed by a watermelon feed and free swimming until 8:30 p.m. at the Genoa City Pool, 505 S Park St.

The following day, Friday, July 28, will have more events, Genoa Chamber Member Lisa Matthes said.

"On Friday we'll have a Bike-a-Thon, and people can bring bikes and ride around the park and town. Then, there will be a Bomp Pop with a Cop where the local sheriffs come, hang out with kids and pass out popsicles," Matthes said.

Food trucks, including Judy's Concession and Bake-Up Artist, will also be available on Friday as well. Matthes explained a new addition to this year's Pawnee Days is Music Bingo, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. for children and 7:30 p.m. for adults.

On Saturday, the public can watch or participate in the Whiffle/Blitz Ball tournament at 11 a.m. Pre-registration is $50 and day-of is $75 for teams of eight to 12. Also on Saturday, will be Pork in the Park, Cherry stated, which will begin at 4 p.m.

"Pork in the Park is a big fundraiser for the Rescue Squad," Cherry said. "A couple of bands will play the evening, and everyone can just enjoy the good barbecue."

The Dave Merkel Band will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by The Persuaders Band at 8 p.m.

To successfully close out the weekend, Sunday, July 30, will be packed with events, Cherry added.

"We'll end things with a parade at 11 along main street," Cherry said. "Then there will be a car show, bouncy houses, games and different foods for a community fun day in the park."

The Holy Cow Coffee Truck will also be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a polka dance from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Deniles, 413 Willard Ave., and a church service at 6 p.m. outside the Assisted Living at Genoa Medical Facilities, 706 Ewing St., which Matthes explained will "tie up the weekend in the park."

Matthes said a challenge this year was creating a series of events tailored for teenagers.

"It's easy to find things for small children and adults than teenagers," Matthes said, "but this year we have the Slip-N-Slide Kickball for kids in grades six through 12, and I think it will be fun for them."

The Slip-N-Slide Kickball will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Last year's Pawnee Days was successful, Cherry stated, as it brought a larger crowd than expected. Regarding this year, Cherry is hopeful for even more people as the growing numbers are beneficial to the community.

"We give kids something to do in the summer and businesses the chance to have sales or special deals," Cherry said. "Pawnee Days is a good boost for the Genoa community and provides ways to engage with us. We hope people will come out."