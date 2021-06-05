 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golfers hit the links to kick off Cattlemen's Ball
0 Comments
alert top story

Golfers hit the links to kick off Cattlemen's Ball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
golf

Colten Drake lets one fly after teeing off Friday at the Cattlemen's Ball Golf Tournament held at Elks Country Club. 

 Andrew Kiser
teeing

Kyle Grotelueschen watches where his ball sails Friday after teeing off at the golf tournament as part of Cattlemen's Ball. 

Residents and visitors hit the links at the Elks Country Club Friday morning in Columbus as part of the Cattlemen's Ball Golf Tournament.

“This is great for the City of Columbus and the area,” Elks Country Club Golf Professional Mike VunCannon said. “For us to utilize our facility for their golf tournament, I think it’s a lot of fun.

"Columbus has a lot to offer. Some of them are from here but there are a lot of guests and (they learn) there’s a course like this here in Columbus. It’s also a beautiful day. It’s all for a good cause, raising money for cancer research.”

WATCH NOW: Cattlemen's Ball finally ready to roll - Columbus gearing up to host big cancer research benefit

The golf competition kicked off the two-day Cattlemen’s Ball. The festivities continued that evening before it concludes Saturday night.

The Ball, which relocates to a different Nebraska town annually, has raised nearly $15 million to fight cancer since starting up in 1998. Each year, 90% of the proceeds go toward research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. The Cattlemen’s Ball, which is a nonprofit, donates the remaining 10% raised to Nebraska communities’ health and wellness programs.

Those hitting the links noted they enjoyed the camaraderie they shared out on the course.

Do you care about Columbus news and sports teams? Subscribe to The Columbus Telegram today to get the latest scoop!

“It’s a nice day to play golf and have some fun,” said Kyle Grotelueschen, who was one of several golfers in the tournament.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fellow competitor Ethan Bruland said he signed up, in part, to help raise funds for cancer research.

“Anything a guy can do to support that, it’s very rewarding,” he said.

VunCannon praised Elks Country Club Golf Superintendent Eric Bice for the work he’s done maintaining all 18 holes.

“His maintenance team does a fantastic job of taking care of the golf course,” VunCannon said. “It’s always in great shape and it’s because of his hard work.”

He added Elks Country Club has a tree-line traditional course with several doglegs.

putt

Ethan Brulan sinks a putt Friday after reading the green as part of the Cattlemen's Golf Tournament held at Elks Country Club. 

“It’s pretty,” VunCannon said.

The rest of Cattlemen’s Ball takes place on land, that is located about 5 miles north of Dickie Doodles, owned by Columbus’ Scott and Pat Mueller.

Following the golf tourney, the tents opened on the Muellers' land later that evening and a reception for Trail Boss ticket holders began. That was followed by the first of four live auctions. Then, the night ended with country artist Tracy Byrd performing.

Saturday also promises its fair share of events. It starts with the Nebraska Rawhide Run (2.5-mile Fun Run or 7-mile Trail Run at Lake North) and is followed by a brunch, luncheon, wine tasting, Nebraska Bush Pullers sessions, a butterfly release and performances by country music artist Easton Corbin and then local band SideStep, among other activities.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lakeview student talks about FFA

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News