Golfers hit the links to kick off Cattlemen's Ball

Residents and visitors hit the links at the Elks Country Club Friday morning in Columbus as part of the Cattlemen's Ball Golf Tournament.
“This is great for the City of Columbus and the area,” Elks Country Club Golf Professional Mike VunCannon said. “For us to utilize our facility for their golf tournament, I think it’s a lot of fun.
"Columbus has a lot to offer. Some of them are from here but there are a lot of guests and (they learn) there’s a course like this here in Columbus. It’s also a beautiful day. It’s all for a good cause, raising money for cancer research.”
The golf competition kicked off the two-day Cattlemen’s Ball. The festivities continued that evening before it concludes Saturday night.
The Ball, which relocates to a different Nebraska town annually, has raised nearly $15 million to fight cancer since starting up in 1998. Each year, 90% of the proceeds go toward research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. The Cattlemen’s Ball, which is a nonprofit, donates the remaining 10% raised to Nebraska communities’ health and wellness programs.
Those hitting the links noted they enjoyed the camaraderie they shared out on the course.
“It’s a nice day to play golf and have some fun,” said Kyle Grotelueschen, who was one of several golfers in the tournament.
Fellow competitor Ethan Bruland said he signed up, in part, to help raise funds for cancer research.
“Anything a guy can do to support that, it’s very rewarding,” he said.
VunCannon praised Elks Country Club Golf Superintendent Eric Bice for the work he’s done maintaining all 18 holes.
“His maintenance team does a fantastic job of taking care of the golf course,” VunCannon said. “It’s always in great shape and it’s because of his hard work.”
He added Elks Country Club has a tree-line traditional course with several doglegs.
“It’s pretty,” VunCannon said.
The rest of Cattlemen’s Ball takes place on land, that is located about 5 miles north of Dickie Doodles, owned by Columbus’ Scott and Pat Mueller.
Following the golf tourney, the tents opened on the Muellers' land later that evening and a reception for Trail Boss ticket holders began. That was followed by the first of four live auctions. Then, the night ended with country artist Tracy Byrd performing.
Saturday also promises its fair share of events. It starts with the Nebraska Rawhide Run (2.5-mile Fun Run or 7-mile Trail Run at Lake North) and is followed by a brunch, luncheon, wine tasting, Nebraska Bush Pullers sessions, a butterfly release and performances by country music artist Easton Corbin and then local band SideStep, among other activities.