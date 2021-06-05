Golfers hit the links to kick off Cattlemen's Ball

Residents and visitors hit the links at the Elks Country Club Friday morning in Columbus as part of the Cattlemen's Ball Golf Tournament.

“This is great for the City of Columbus and the area,” Elks Country Club Golf Professional Mike VunCannon said. “For us to utilize our facility for their golf tournament, I think it’s a lot of fun.

"Columbus has a lot to offer. Some of them are from here but there are a lot of guests and (they learn) there’s a course like this here in Columbus. It’s also a beautiful day. It’s all for a good cause, raising money for cancer research.”

The golf competition kicked off the two-day Cattlemen’s Ball. The festivities continued that evening before it concludes Saturday night.

The Ball, which relocates to a different Nebraska town annually, has raised nearly $15 million to fight cancer since starting up in 1998. Each year, 90% of the proceeds go toward research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. The Cattlemen’s Ball, which is a nonprofit, donates the remaining 10% raised to Nebraska communities’ health and wellness programs.

Those hitting the links noted they enjoyed the camaraderie they shared out on the course.