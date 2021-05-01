Habitat Veterans Committee helps those who served in military

Over a year ago, Habitat for Humanity of Columbus staff came together to see how they could assist veterans in the community.

They started the Veterans Committee which helps give back to those who served to not only possibly have their own home, but work on smaller repairs in their current houses.

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said this latter has been more ideal. She added this is because most veterans are older, meaning it can be difficult for them to move into a new home.

“That’s where we thought we could step in better (rather) than doing a whole house,” Peters said. “We’ll still do a whole house if we need to.”

Veterans Committee Chairman Travis Hill, who also served in the U.S. Army Reserve, said it’s paramount to help those who served in the armed forces, even if those projects are smaller.

“The opportunity to help them goes a long way,” Hill said. “… That can make a world of difference.”