Habitat Veterans Committee helps those who served in military

Over a year ago, Habitat for Humanity of Columbus staff came together to see how they could assist veterans in the community.
They started the Veterans Committee which helps give back to those who served to not only possibly have their own home, but work on smaller repairs in their current houses.
Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said this latter has been more ideal. She added this is because most veterans are older, meaning it can be difficult for them to move into a new home.
“That’s where we thought we could step in better (rather) than doing a whole house,” Peters said. “We’ll still do a whole house if we need to.”
Veterans Committee Chairman Travis Hill, who also served in the U.S. Army Reserve, said it’s paramount to help those who served in the armed forces, even if those projects are smaller.
“The opportunity to help them goes a long way,” Hill said. “… That can make a world of difference.”
The nonprofit is gearing up for similar plans thanks to recently received funding. American Legion Hartman Post 84, Veterans of Foreign War Post 3704 and BankFirst all donated to the veterans committee.
Hill said those funds are even more special because Habitat is leaving a year in which COVID-19 made it difficult to receive money.
“Those organizations gave three substantial gifts to a committee that wasn’t really functional yet,” he said. “That seed money made it to where we can prove our worth and our work to the committee. For those organizations to step up and help us, that’s a big deal.”
Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Board of Directors President Neal Valorz said this opportunity to help veterans is what the nonprofit is all about.
“Our goal is to (provide) housing for people here in this community,” he said. “This is just another outlet for us to do that through. We’ve had some great leadership with that.”
Vietnam veteran Rodger Hanak will be one of the first people served through the committee.
Hanak’s home, which is located south of Columbus, will have new siding installed by Patriot Roofing – the company donated labor to help out, Peters said. New gutters will also be included in the project.
Other work consists of installing handrails for the stairs leading up to his front door and replacement of the backdoor and deck.
Additionally, the City of Columbus crews will remove a partly dead tree from his front lawn, and Hanak’s yard will be re-landscaped.
The goal is to have the work done before Memorial Day, May 31, 2021, Peters said.
Hanak isn't the first veteran who Habitat has helped recently. Tlali Garcia received a home from the nonprofit last year.
The local nonprofit’s focus on veterans stems from a push given by the international Habitat for Humanity, Peters said.
“They’ve really asked local Habitats to step it up,” Peters said. “It’s an easy addition for us because so many people in our town are veteran supporters or formally in the service. We just have a great military history here in Columbus.”
Hill said out of the eight or nine people on the Veterans Committee, around half are prior service members while the others are residents who “have hearts for veterans.”
“Those folks have worked really hard over the past year,” he said. “I’m proud of all of them for what they have accomplished. We’re really looking forward to getting this first project under our belts. It’s an exciting time for the program.”
Valorz credited Peters and Hill for their part in assisting veterans.
“She’s (Peters) has been extremely beneficial to us since she’s come on,” Valorz said. “She’s been a real go-getter. This is just one way of us trying to expand our footprint. Lori has been fantastic in that role.
“… He’s (Hill) has been great in that role (as committee chairman). He and Lori have been working to get this up and running. … They have grand plans for moving forward. I hope we can accomplish what they want to do.”
Peters said she’s looking forward to helping the community’s veterans.
“I’m really excited about it,” Peters said. “I think it’s really important that we serve those who serve us. (Our) tagline is ‘Every Veteran Deserves a Welcome Home.’ I’m committed to do that for the veterans.”
Veterans can learn more by calling Habitat for Humanity of Columbus at 402-564-4663.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.