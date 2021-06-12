'He just loved people and people loved him': Siblings remember late brother with golf tournament

The Bechers all grew up together in Columbus. Michelle - whose last name is now Ronan - and Jeff currently live in Omaha while Mike still calls Columbus home. Pat also lived in Columbus before he passed away.

After the initial golf tournament, the siblings took turns coming up with the T-shirt designs for each year – this time around Michelle was tasked with the clothing. They hang on to them each year, they said, adding Jeff brought all the past outing's shirts to the competition in 2020.

There’s always a competitive spirit to the golf tournament. For example, Michelle made it known she was the one who won this year, as well as the one before.

Mike was quick to chime in he’s the only one in the family to bag a hole-in-one during the tournament.

While they are competitive, it’s always in good fun. The siblings said they are supportive of one another when they hit a good shot

“It’s a lot of fun,” Michelle said. “We have a blast.”

Jeff is the only one between the three who plays regularly, jokingly saying Mike and Michelle take their golf clubs out once a year.