April 15, 1943

Platte county land owners will vote Saturday on a proposal to include the Shell Creek soil conservation district all farm land in the county which is not already within the present boundaries. At least 75 per cent of the votes must be in favor before it is carried.

About 100 were present at the fire school program last night at the city auditorium.

April 16, 1943

Lieut. Colonel William F. Bruett, expert in bombs and their effects on civilian life, will be the main speaker and instructor at the bomb reconnaissance agents’ school at the city auditorium Tuesday and Wednesday, April 20 and 21.

In compliment to its prompt handling of cases involving the comfort and welfare of men in the armed forces, the Platte county chapter of the American Red Cross has been placed on the directory as a direct contact chapter to receive communications directly from training and combat zones in which the Red Cross operates.

April 17, 1943

Kramer high school students won 10 superiors, 12 excellents and one good in the district music contest in Fremont Friday.

The choir of Federated church, under direction of Miss Marion Dodderer, with organ by Miss Leota Davis, will present “The Mystery of Easter”, a seasonal cantata with music by von Berge, at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society