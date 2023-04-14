April 14, 1943
No sooner had the “old” city council adjourned sine die last night and the “new” council took over the reins than a lively verbal tussle ensued and, as result, selection of a president of the council was held over to the regular council meeting of April 12.
Civilian defense workers in Columbus and surrounding towns will have opportunity to learn from Army experts the “ins and outs” of handling types of bombs an enemy might drop at the bomb reconnaissance school in the Columbus city auditorium Tuesday and Wednesday, April 20 and 21.