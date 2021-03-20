Java City comes to Columbus Community Hospital

Connie Albrecht probably wouldn’t know how to make as many specialty drinks that she can now, if not for Columbus Community Hospital putting in Java City last summer.
Albrecht, the main barista at the hospital's coffee shop, can make any cold or hot brew that’s on the menu. Lately, she likes to create special drinks for anyone who’s at the hospital.
“I try to come up with different things every week for them to drink,” said Albrecht, who’s been with CCH for a while before becoming the main barista.
Java City is a new addition to the cafeteria following the renovations to the CCH campus that began in 2019, CCH Nutritional Services Director Deb Moore said. The coffee bar was added after staff recommending having one at the hospital.
Moore said Java City is a great way to enjoy specialty drinks.
“It’s been good. People seem to like it,” Moore said.
Java City is more than a place to get a cup of coffee. It also offers lattes, mochas, expressos, hot chocolate, iced tea, smoothies, pastries and more.
Currently, the coffee shop is open to staff, patients and visitors.
Albrecht said since the hospital isn't currently open to the public, there haven't been as many people in Java City. But, she added she thinks business will pick up once that changes.
Still, the coffee shop is busy in the early morning hours, Albrecht said.
Moore praised Albrecht for her work with Java City, saying she’s a “people-person” who can make the few outside visitors feel comfortable when they approach the coffee shop.
“She helps them choose a few things because not everybody is familiar with the lingo,” Moore said.
Albrecht has become quite familiar with different drinks. She can tell a potential customer the difference between hot and cold coffee or a blended and iced drink.
“I’m more than happy to explain it all,” Albrecht said.
She can be creative with the coffee she makes. She explained that a recent customer came in mulling whether to get a mocha-blended or hazelnut drink, but Albrecht helped split the difference by saying, “How about we do both?”
“She loved it,” Albrecht said, with a laugh.
Moore said she and Albrecht were new to the coffee game. They both trained for a week on how to make drinks, becoming quite knowledgeable about the subject.
“It’s a lot more to it than a person thinks,” Moore said.
To that end, Albrecht said she wasn’t initially sure about some of the drinks customers asked about, for example a London Fog. But she’s well-informed about it now, saying it’s a combination of tea, steamed milk, hot water and vanilla.
“I learned a lot of different things,” Albrecht said.
Java City is a franchise. The original shop opened up in 1985 in California with locations worldwide.
Moore said the coffee bar is part of the food services contract with Aramark, a national food services provider. Aramark was able to bring in Java City for no fee, she added.
Java City is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Once a month, the shop is also open in the evening from 5-7.
Albrecht and Moore agreed the coffee shop has been a fun learning experience, while also providing folks with a nice beverage.
“I have a blast over here,” Albrecht said. “I like to talk to people and joke with them.”
Added Moore: “It’s been a good fit. I think it’s been a positive experience for the hospital staff. And the product, for me, is very good.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.