Java City comes to Columbus Community Hospital

Connie Albrecht probably wouldn’t know how to make as many specialty drinks that she can now, if not for Columbus Community Hospital putting in Java City last summer.

Albrecht, the main barista at the hospital's coffee shop, can make any cold or hot brew that’s on the menu. Lately, she likes to create special drinks for anyone who’s at the hospital.

“I try to come up with different things every week for them to drink,” said Albrecht, who’s been with CCH for a while before becoming the main barista.

Java City is a new addition to the cafeteria following the renovations to the CCH campus that began in 2019, CCH Nutritional Services Director Deb Moore said. The coffee bar was added after staff recommending having one at the hospital.

Moore said Java City is a great way to enjoy specialty drinks.

“It’s been good. People seem to like it,” Moore said.

Java City is more than a place to get a cup of coffee. It also offers lattes, mochas, expressos, hot chocolate, iced tea, smoothies, pastries and more.

Currently, the coffee shop is open to staff, patients and visitors.