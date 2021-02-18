Kindness focus of CPS contest

Columbus schools held similar T-shirt contests in the past but this was the first year the district had one as a whole, Anderson said. But, this year’s event was purposely coincided with Be Kind Week.

"Be Kind is about treating each other with respect and dignity," CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said. "It's about building relationships with people. It's not drama. It's not rumors. It's not threatening people. Nobody likes that being done to them so I don't know why anybody would want to do that to another person."

And if there’s any indication that the students take to heart this week’s message, then it can be seen in the actions they have with others, Anderson said.

“We’re just proud of our kids; the things that they do for each other, their families and community,” she said. “This was just a way of them expressing their Discoverer spirit and what kindness can be.”

Loeffelholz said Be Kind Week was first started by a fellow superintendent and friend whose son took his own life due in part to being bullied at school and on social media.