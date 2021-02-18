Kindness focus of CPS contest

Columbus Public Schools’ recent T-shirt design contest wasn’t only about reminding students to be kind but for everyone to do the same, said CPS Foundation Executive Director Nicole Anderson.
That was the genesis of the district-wide shirt contest for Be Kind Week that wrapped up earlier this week.
“We want to remind our community to be kind and words matter, actions matter,” Anderson said.
The winner and runners-up of the 2021 Discoverer Be Kind T-shirts were announced Tuesday.
Columbus High ninth-grader Abbie Riedmiller’s design won the contest out of the 96 students who entered. Her artwork can be seen emblazed on front of the shirts, which are currently available to order.
The school-color maroon tees can be purchased at columbusbekind.itemorder.com. They come in both adult and youth sizes with each costing $10.
The tees will be available for purchase until this Sunday. Shirts will be handed out no later than March 5.
Meanwhile, Centennial Elementary’s Sebastian Garcia, kindergarten, and Zoey Delano, third grade, were announced as the finalists.
Winners were determined via CPS’s Facebook page where the victor was decided by the number of likes on a given post showcasing the student’s design.
Columbus schools held similar T-shirt contests in the past but this was the first year the district had one as a whole, Anderson said. But, this year’s event was purposely coincided with Be Kind Week.
"Be Kind is about treating each other with respect and dignity," CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said. "It's about building relationships with people. It's not drama. It's not rumors. It's not threatening people. Nobody likes that being done to them so I don't know why anybody would want to do that to another person."
And if there’s any indication that the students take to heart this week’s message, then it can be seen in the actions they have with others, Anderson said.
“We’re just proud of our kids; the things that they do for each other, their families and community,” she said. “This was just a way of them expressing their Discoverer spirit and what kindness can be.”
Loeffelholz said Be Kind Week was first started by a fellow superintendent and friend whose son took his own life due in part to being bullied at school and on social media.
"A lot of us superintendents took that to heart," Loeffelholz said. "Because a lot goes on in schools and at times there has been bullying - adults bully adults and kids bully kids. We want to send the message, 'Be kind to people. Treat them how you want to be treated.'"
Students were able to use that message in the form of exhibiting their artistic creativity.
“We thought the T-shirt contest was a good way to not only showcase their ideas of what kindness could look like on a T-shirt but to showcase some of our artistic talents that we have in the district,” she said.
Anderson also said this contest displayed that designs ran the gambit of students’ age range.
“How often do you see a nice range of artwork?” she said. “It was literally across our (grade) levels. It was really fun to see.”
Currently, 170 shirts have been purchased as of early Wednesday afternoon, according to Anderson.
The proceeds will go toward the Columbus Public Schools Foundation’s classroom grants. Currently, the foundation offers up to five $1,000 grants to teacher applicants. The teachers would use that endowment money to purchase something new for their classroom, Anderson said.
“It’ll help engage learners,” she said. “And it helps support the curriculum of what they are teaching now.”
Anderson said the foundation wasn’t solely looking to make a big profit from the shirts. It was more hoping to give a cost-effective way for students to have a maroon-colored T-shirt to show off their school pride, she added.
“We feel like that’s important," Anderson said. “And if we can get a little bit of money into classroom grants, that’s what we’ll do.”
