Kolli talks hope during COVID-19 pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have found themselves in a seemingly endless cycle of loneliness and mental health damage, said Columbus Psychiatry Clinic Psychiatrist Dr. Venkata Kolli.
But breaking this cycle is possible, he added.
Kolli talked about mental health challenges and ways to treat these issues Friday during Columbus Community Hospital Lunch & Learn virtual event over Zoom, "Positivity During a Pandemic: Learning to Cope with Life’s Challenges and Stressors During COVID-19."
Kolli said COVID affected the world “in a very, very odd way.”
“It increased isolation,” he said. “… It makes it difficult for (individuals) to go out and socialize.”
Kolli said what can help reduce stress like this is to exercise for 30 minutes. Folks can also do relaxation techniques such as controlled breathing and progressive muscle relaxation. Additionally, people can practice yoga, listen to music and take part in religious activities, like connecting with a faith-based organization.
The doctor added stressed individuals should avoid excessive alcohol, tobacco, and substance use, get adequate sleep, continue with routine preventive measures, get a COVID-19 vaccine and make time to unwind and connect with others.
But, due to social distancing and working at home, acute and chronic stress can occur, Kolli said.
The former of the two stressors can come in three stages.
The first part is shock and antishock. Next is resistance and increases in glucocorticoid - which are involved in the breakdown of carbohydrates, proteins and fats - secretion. The final stage is recovery and exhaustion.
Kolli said chronic stress can impact the body badly. It can create lower functioning, poorer cognitive and reduced physical performances.
Also, higher stress can lower life expectancy.
Stress isn’t necessarily bad, Kolli said, but having too little or too much can make people feel either underwhelmed or overwhelmed. Instead, it needs to be “optimum,” he added.
But Kolli said COVID has been different for folks because it is both “unpredictable and uncertain.”
“We don’t know when this will end,” he said.
He added lockdown, physical distancing and other containment strategies have led to social isolation, income loss, loneliness, inactivity and limited access to basic services. Those things have also made it easier to access unhealthy food and online gambling, in addition to decreased family and social support.
Kolli said stress has been especially difficult for essential workers.
They feel a lack of social support and communication stemming from inadequate coping strategies, the doctor added. Additionally, these workers have fear of carrying the infection to loved ones and are working longer hours.
In the case of health care staff, they worry about the negative health outcomes for their patients, Kolli said.
Kolli said this can be treated if health care workers support and monitor each other. Team leaders should also be trained to recognize serious issues. Peer counseling and support services for clinical staff could be useful as well.
The doctor said it’s nearly impossible for folks to not know of someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
He added for those who currently have a loved one with the virus, they’re going through a difficult situation. This is because they’re trying to cope with potentially losing someone close to them, Kolli said.
COVID has been especially trying for individuals who have lost a family member or loved one.
An attendee over Zoom asked Kolli how to console a friend who lost her husband from COVID-19. The doctor replied by saying this is the most important time to be with that person.
He added when people lose someone close to them, their minds feel isolated.
“It feels like, ‘I’m alone,’” said Kolli. “Knowing that, ‘My friend is there,’ is very important.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.