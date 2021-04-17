Kolli talks hope during COVID-19 pandemic

They feel a lack of social support and communication stemming from inadequate coping strategies, the doctor added. Additionally, these workers have fear of carrying the infection to loved ones and are working longer hours.

In the case of health care staff, they worry about the negative health outcomes for their patients, Kolli said.

Kolli said this can be treated if health care workers support and monitor each other. Team leaders should also be trained to recognize serious issues. Peer counseling and support services for clinical staff could be useful as well.

The doctor said it’s nearly impossible for folks to not know of someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

He added for those who currently have a loved one with the virus, they’re going through a difficult situation. This is because they’re trying to cope with potentially losing someone close to them, Kolli said.

COVID has been especially trying for individuals who have lost a family member or loved one.

An attendee over Zoom asked Kolli how to console a friend who lost her husband from COVID-19. The doctor replied by saying this is the most important time to be with that person.