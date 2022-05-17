Lakeview class of 2022 graduation

Football state champions, volleyball state semifinalist, state speech team champs, high ACT scores – the Lakeview High School class of 2022 is known for being competitors, athletically and academically, said class president Simon Janssen.

Janssen, along with his fellow Vikings, took to the stage May 15 for their graduation ceremony at Lakeview High. The 53rd annual commencement was filled with laughs and smiles as students closed the chapter of their high school careers.

The seniors entered the gymnasium amid music performed by the high school band. Saylor Eberhart handled the invocation, and Jordie Nekel provided the welcome. The seniors joined their bandmates and performed special music for those gathered.

Talking about “Lakeview pride,” Janssen highlighted the teachers and staff for all they did for him and his peers. He also spoke about living life to the fullest and working hard for all that comes next while not giving into fear.

A slideshow of seniors – introduced by Lilly Rowe – then – as youngsters– and now, played as the class song “22” by Taylor Swift streamed through the speakers. Viking Voices, led by director Jill Goedeken, performed afterward.

Introduced by class treasurer Janae Sliva, this year’s guest speaker was Dr. Kurt Kapels. A former Viking himself, Kapels’ speech praised the class of 2022 for all it preserved through the last few years. He suggested seniors aim their compass to their goals and persist.

The introduction of the administration was from class secretary Perla Catalan, and principal Steve Borer presented the Class of 2022. Those distributing the diplomas included Board of Education President Keith Runge and Superintendent Aaron Plas.

The Lakeview Class of 2022, was given a farewell from class vice president Macy Stock, the benediction from Adam Van Cleave and the band performed while seniors exited, excited to start a new chapter in their lives.

