Lakeview FFA celebrates school and community's rural roots

Vales said though COVID potentially threatened this year's FFA week, she was glad the school was able to mark the occasion.

“It’s just exciting to celebrate this week with all of our FFA members and alumni,” she said.

The community breakfast wasn’t the only activity the students took part in. They also had theme days which included wearing camouflage outfits on Monday, and donning apparel with Lakeview school colors, blue and gold, on Wednesday.

“(This week) allows all the members across the country and state to celebrate an organization that we all care about,” Abigail said. “And we were able to raise awareness about it.”

Additionally, the students participated in another tradition by driving their tractors to the school.

Although farming is well-known in the community, that doesn’t necessarily mean FFA students will go into that line of work.

Vales said she has noticed that about half of her kids go into the agricultural industry. Regardless of that, Lakeview’s FFA chapter and ag courses, can better educate high schoolers about that given field and also about where their food comes from, she added.

Vales said that knowledge is quite vital.