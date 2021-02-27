Lakeview FFA celebrates school and community's rural roots

Farming and Nebraska go together hand-to-hand, so it’s no wonder that Lakeview High School’s FFA week has been a tradition that’s been going on for decades now.
Lakeview’s Future Farmers of America students capped off another annual FFA-focused week with a community breakfast held Friday at the school. The FFA members provided meals to other high schoolers, their families, alumni and residents.
“Agriculture is very important to not only those who live in the Columbus area but Nebraska as well,” FFA Chapter President Abigail Lutjelusche said. “(Because of) that, all of our agricultural community has been so supportive of our FFA chapter over the years. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do some of the things that we do.”
The FFA members were able to give back by serving around 200 meals that morning.
“It was very rewarding to see everybody get together and be able to enjoy their time,” FFA Proletariat Makenna Lutjelusche said.
Emilye Vales, Lakeview ag teacher and FFA adviser, agreed.
“It was a good way for everyone to interact with each other. We were able to celebrate what we’ve done so far,” Vales said.
Students followed COVID-19 guidelines, and the attendees had to wear masks to get into the event and stay 6 feet apart.
Vales said though COVID potentially threatened this year's FFA week, she was glad the school was able to mark the occasion.
“It’s just exciting to celebrate this week with all of our FFA members and alumni,” she said.
The community breakfast wasn’t the only activity the students took part in. They also had theme days which included wearing camouflage outfits on Monday, and donning apparel with Lakeview school colors, blue and gold, on Wednesday.
“(This week) allows all the members across the country and state to celebrate an organization that we all care about,” Abigail said. “And we were able to raise awareness about it.”
Additionally, the students participated in another tradition by driving their tractors to the school.
Although farming is well-known in the community, that doesn’t necessarily mean FFA students will go into that line of work.
As a Lakeview Community Schools teacher and mother of three, Audrey Blaser understands the i…
Vales said she has noticed that about half of her kids go into the agricultural industry. Regardless of that, Lakeview’s FFA chapter and ag courses, can better educate high schoolers about that given field and also about where their food comes from, she added.
Vales said that knowledge is quite vital.
"It’s creating those kids and those leaders that can go out and advocate for the agricultural industry,” she said.