Lakeview searching for new Platte Center principal

Over the last 11 years, Platte Center Elementary School Principal Quentin Witt said he witnessed Lakeview Community Schools grow and become a terrific place for students to receive an education.
Witt, who’s been the Platte Center principal for six years after spending five as a middle school teacher, said that’s why it’s a difficult decision to say goodbye to Lakeview. The educator announced recently he’ll become the Boyd County Schools 5-12 principal in Spencer next fall.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better place to get my career started,” Witt said of Platte Center. “It’s just a great place to be. Platte Center has great staff and students. I’ve been blessed to be part of Lakeview Community Schools. I just can’t say enough great things about the people here.”
Lakeview Community Schools is currently looking for a new principal, Superintendent Aaron Plas said.
Plas said the school district is accepting applications currently, hoping to fill the position by April 12.
“We’re interviewing (right now),” Plas said. “We’ll hire someone in the next couple of weeks.”
Witt and his wife Angela - who is physical education teacher, head girls golf coach and an assistant girls basketball coach at Lakeview High School - are relocating near the Nebraska and South Dakota border. Witt, who’s from Bonesteel, South Dakota, said this new job gives them the chance to be closer to family.
Witt said he and his wife wanted their parents to spend more time with their grandchildren. Currently, it’s a three-hour drive to see either of them, but in Spencer, it’ll be the same 20 to 30-minute commute.
“We want them to be closer to their grandparents,” Witt said. “That was something that we both had growing up. That’s something that we value. That’s what we want for our family.”
He added by being closer it will allow their grandparents to watch their kids participate in different events and sports.
Witt said he also wants to be nearer to a state that he adores. South-central South Dakota is home to some of the best outdoor activities in the world, he added.
“That was a pull for me. To be able to be closer to some prime fishing and hunting is something, selfishly, I wanted (to have),” Witt said, with a laugh.
Although there are many aspects he’s looking forward to, Witt said leaving Platte Center is bittersweet.
“It’s just a tremendous place to be. The people here are very caring. The relationships that I’ve built – the students, parents, teachers and faculty – it’s going to be hard to walk away from,” he said. “I think Lakeview is headed in the right direction. … I think there’s a future for Lakeview. It’ll have a special place in my heart.”