Lakeview searching for new Platte Center principal

Witt said he and his wife wanted their parents to spend more time with their grandchildren. Currently, it’s a three-hour drive to see either of them, but in Spencer, it’ll be the same 20 to 30-minute commute.

“We want them to be closer to their grandparents,” Witt said. “That was something that we both had growing up. That’s something that we value. That’s what we want for our family.”

He added by being closer it will allow their grandparents to watch their kids participate in different events and sports.

Witt said he also wants to be nearer to a state that he adores. South-central South Dakota is home to some of the best outdoor activities in the world, he added.

“That was a pull for me. To be able to be closer to some prime fishing and hunting is something, selfishly, I wanted (to have),” Witt said, with a laugh.

Although there are many aspects he’s looking forward to, Witt said leaving Platte Center is bittersweet.