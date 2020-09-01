Lifestyle Coalition promotes eating right during pandemic

The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition is a local coalition dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles. Its messages focus on the benefits of physical activity and healthy nutrition.
In September, the coalition is promoting “Eating Right During the COVID-19 Pandemic”, by encouraging community members to make better nutrition choices such as:
• Setting a meal and snack schedule to avoid overeating
• Waiting 10 to 15 minutes if tempted to eat an unplanned snack
• Snacking on fruits and vegetables
• Making sure you are hydrating yourself properly
• Eating mindfully when you eat
• Keeping portions in mind when eating
As part of its ongoing efforts to improve the health of local residents, the coalition is also encouraging community members to add more physical activity into their daily lives.
To learn more about the PCLC or how to become involved, contact Danielle Frewing, BSN, RN, director of CCH’s Occupational Health Services at 402-562-4483 or dafrewing@columbushosp.org.
