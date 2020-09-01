 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lifestyle Coalition promotes eating right during pandemic
View Comments

Lifestyle Coalition promotes eating right during pandemic

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition is a local coalition dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles. Its messages focus on the benefits of physical activity and healthy nutrition.

In September, the coalition is promoting “Eating Right During the COVID-19 Pandemic”, by encouraging community members to make better nutrition choices such as:

• Setting a meal and snack schedule to avoid overeating

• Waiting 10 to 15 minutes if tempted to eat an unplanned snack

• Snacking on fruits and vegetables

• Making sure you are hydrating yourself properly

• Eating mindfully when you eat

• Keeping portions in mind when eating

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve the health of local residents, the coalition is also encouraging community members to add more physical activity into their daily lives.

To learn more about the PCLC or how to become involved, contact Danielle Frewing, BSN, RN, director of CCH’s Occupational Health Services at 402-562-4483 or dafrewing@columbushosp.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Edgewood Vista says you can help
Local

Edgewood Vista says you can help

  • Updated

The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone in different ways, but one group that has been especially affected are residents at seni…

Watch Now: Related Video

White House warns Iowa could see dire rise in Covid-19 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News