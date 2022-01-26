$1 million to take over annexed Humphrey customers

Loup Public Power District plans to pay $1 million to Cornhusker Public Power District to take over annexed Humphrey customers.

In December of 2020, the Humphrey City Council annexed 285 acres of land north and east of its previous city limits.

The 30 or so public power customers in the annexed area were being served by Cornhusker, but Nebraska Revised Statute chapter 70, section 1008 gives public power districts the right to take over areas of land that become part of their existing service area. Loup serves the rest of Humphrey and now that those 285 acres are a part of Humphrey, Loup can serve that area, too.

Loup has to pay Cornhusker for the customers, though, which is where the $1 million comes in.

"We've been talking to Cornhusker for a couple of months and have agreed to a purchase price of $1 million," Loup Power President/CEO Neal Suess said at a Tuesday morning Loup Board of Directors meeting.

Loup and Cornhusker have been discussing the deal for a few months, but before the Nebraska Power Review Board (PRB) would approve the transfer, the PRB required the districts to agree on a price.

"They (the PRB) would not approve this without a specific number in place," Suess said.

On Tuesday, the Loup Power board unanimously voted to approve a resolution outlining the $1 million transfer agreement price.

At the meeting on Tuesday, Loup Subdivision 5 Director Chris Langemeier confirmed that the price is set in stone at this point.

"Let's say somebody goes and builds in that annexation area...it isn't (going to be) reset," Langemeier said.

The $1 million figure covers a number of items.

"(It) includes a revenue piece, a facilities purchase piece, integration costs and a contingency because of the amount of work to be done," Suess said.

Roughly $580,000 -- more than half the purchase price -- will compensate Cornhusker for lost revenue. About $177,000 is associated with the cost of the Cornhusker facilities being used to serve the annexed customers, another $175,000 should "enable Cornhusker to serve existing customers outside the new service area being developed" and the remaining $68,000 or so is for any contingencies.

The PRB has approved the transfer and should be issuing a final order soon.

Suess explained that the transfer will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2022. At a Dec. 20 Cornhusker Board meeting, Cornhusker CEO/General Manager Clay Gibbs said a fall transfer will be simplest.

"(That way) it's not super difficult or doesn't put undue stress on any one system," Gibbs said on Dec. 20. "We want to make the transition as seamless as we can."

