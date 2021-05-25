 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 person sent to hospital after vehicle-motorcycle accident
0 comments
alert top story

1 person sent to hospital after vehicle-motorcycle accident

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Accident

An auto accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle just after 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 23rd Street and 29th Avenue in Columbus resulted in one person being transported to Columbus Community Hospital.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller confirmed the accident and the person being taken to CCH, noting CFD was dispatched about 5:03 p.m.

More details weren't available.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 25

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Matt Lindberg is an award-winning journalist and graduate of the University of Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News