1 person sent to hospital after vehicle-motorcycle accident

An auto accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle just after 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 23rd Street and 29th Avenue in Columbus resulted in one person being transported to Columbus Community Hospital.
Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller confirmed the accident and the person being taken to CCH, noting CFD was dispatched about 5:03 p.m.
More details weren't available.
Matt Lindberg
Managing Editor
Matt Lindberg is an award-winning journalist and graduate of the University of Kansas.
