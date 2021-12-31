10 simple resolutions for a healthier body and mind

Are you ready for a new year and a fresh start? Many people have big resolutions to lose weight or exercise every day, but it can be difficult to follow through. If taking smaller steps is more your style, these simple lifestyle changes can help you move in a positive direction.

1. Get more greens. Load up your plate with dark leafy greens and other vegetables. Going green with your diet can help increase your intake of plant-based foods high in essential nutrients and disease-fighting antioxidants.

2. Drink more water. Water helps your cells and organs function properly, regulates body temperature and moves food through your intestines. Try replacing an extra cup of coffee or a can of soda with a glass of refreshing water instead. Keep a reusable water bottle with you as a reminder.

3. Eat a healthy breakfast. Breakfast gives your body the fuel it needs to power through the day. Try peanut butter on whole-grain toast, a hard-boiled egg or oatmeal with nuts and fruit. Starting your day with foods high in fiber and packed with protein can help you feel full and energized.

3. Take breaks from sitting. Sitting for long periods can take a toll on your health. Set an alarm to remind yourself to stand up, stretch or take a 10-minute walk. Try to move at least every 30-60 minutes.

4. Go to bed earlier. If you're not getting a solid seven or eight hours of sleep on most nights, you may be running low on energy and suffering side effects of poor sleep. Turning off electronic devices an hour before bed can help you unwind and get to sleep faster.

6. Floss your teeth every day. Flossing helps reduce plaque buildup and keeps your gums healthy, which can help you avoid dental procedures. Not only do healthy gums keep your teeth in good shape, but they can also benefit your whole body.

7. Grow a garden. Gardening can be a rewarding activity. It can help you spend time outdoors, appreciate nature, be physically active and provide nutrition.

8. Wear a helmet. Don't take chances when you bike, skate, ride a motorcycle or participate in any other activity that could spell disaster if you're injured. Make sure everyone in your family protects their skull and brain with a helmet.

9. Practice mindfulness. Mindfulness is about slowing down the pace, living in the moment and spending time with your thoughts. Use a meditation app to guide you or try it on your own by clearing your mind and focusing on your breathing.

10. Schedule your annual checkup. Your doctor is your partner in your overall health and well-being. Seeing them at least once a year helps you understand important numbers, make sure your prescriptions are correct, know when to have screenings that can help save your life and more.

Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital.

