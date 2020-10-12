 Skip to main content
10th COVID-19 related death reported locally
10th COVID-19 related death reported locally

The East-Central District Health Department announced Monday afternoon that it has been informed of the 10th COVID-19-related death in its four county jurisdiction.

The individual was an 84-year-old woman who resided in Platte County.

A total of four new deaths, in Boone, Nance and Platte counties, were reported to East-Central in the past seven days but have not been added to the official tally pending review of the final death certificates. Colfax County is the fourth county in the health department’s jurisdiction.

Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, both locally and across Nebraska, coupled with a dramatic increase in hospital resource utilization, East-Central said, have the potential to overwhelm local and state medical and public health resources.

According to East-Central, there are 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations within the district, which has more than doubled within the last week. Two ICU beds remain available within local hospitalizations with four residents having been transferred to other hospitals outside the district.

There were 304 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska as of Oct. 11, an all-time high for the state.

East-Central said in a press release that COVID transmission for school-aged persons continues to be known sources of person-to-person contact in its district, outside classroom settings. The primary source of transmission has been identified as within households.

ECDHD

Pictured is the East-Central District Health Department.

 THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO
