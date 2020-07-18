12th Avenue viaduct on schedule for September opening

The City of Columbus’ 12th Avenue viaduct project is slated to be completed in September, said City Engineer Rick Bogus.
The approximately $10.9 million project, which was contracted out to Hawkins Construction Company last February, has closed 12th Avenue since March. Federal and state monies will pay for 80% of the cost with the Union Pacific Railroad funding 10% and the City of Columbus funding the remaining 10%, the Columbus Telegram reported.
“The construction of the viaduct goes north of 15th Street and south of 10th Street,” Bogus said. “It curves through the west side of 12th Avenue behind the old Loup Public Power service building. So you won’t have a straight path toward 12th Avenue; it curves and goes around the building.”
Bogus said the project is currently on schedule and he’s been pleased with Hawkins Construction.
The viaduct, and 12th Avenue, is scheduled to be officially open for traffic Sept. 25, Bogus said. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to be held that day as well for the first vehicle to cross the viaduct.
According to Bogus, the location had been chosen based on studies completed a while ago.
“Several years ago, there (were) a lot of studies on viaducts in Columbus, and it was voted on by the public to build a series of viaducts,” Bogus said. “The first viaduct that was built was 3rd Avenue’s vehicle viaduct completed a couple of years ago. As part of that 3rd Avenue viaduct project, there was an 18th Avenue pedestrian overpass and that was done at the same time a couple of years ago.”
The next potential project of this kind would be a vehicle viaduct on 23rd Avenue and a pedestrian overpass on 26th Avenue but, Bogus said, those would need to be approved by the City Council, voted on by the public then finally approved by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Charlie Bahr, Council President of the Columbus City Council, noted that he believes the 12th Avenue viaduct to be coming along at a good rate.
“From what I’ve seen and from what I’ve heard, it’s going well,” Bahr said. “I’ve actually taken a walk over there to see how it’s going and it looks great to me.”
The new addition will also most likely lead to increased traffic in Columbus, he added.
“It’s no longer going to be a south side and a north side; you’ll be able to cross anytime you want to get to businesses, to get to school, to get to work,” Bahr said. “I think we’re going to see a lot of people coming in from the south side of town, run down 8th Street then up and over and across as they need to get to work.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
