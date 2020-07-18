12th Avenue viaduct on schedule for September opening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Columbus’ 12th Avenue viaduct project is slated to be completed in September, said City Engineer Rick Bogus.

The approximately $10.9 million project, which was contracted out to Hawkins Construction Company last February, has closed 12th Avenue since March. Federal and state monies will pay for 80% of the cost with the Union Pacific Railroad funding 10% and the City of Columbus funding the remaining 10%, the Columbus Telegram reported.

“The construction of the viaduct goes north of 15th Street and south of 10th Street,” Bogus said. “It curves through the west side of 12th Avenue behind the old Loup Public Power service building. So you won’t have a straight path toward 12th Avenue; it curves and goes around the building.”

Bogus said the project is currently on schedule and he’s been pleased with Hawkins Construction.

The viaduct, and 12th Avenue, is scheduled to be officially open for traffic Sept. 25, Bogus said. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to be held that day as well for the first vehicle to cross the viaduct.

According to Bogus, the location had been chosen based on studies completed a while ago.