13th Street Again to hold 2nd annual Lemon Days

When life hands 13th Street Again lemons, they make Lemon Days.

That group - which is a collection of small business owners whose stores are located on that street in downtown Columbus - needed to create a way for the community to return after businesses temporarily closed last year due to COVID-19. So 13th Street Again created the event, Lemon Days, in which select downtown businesses had clearance sales.

Mary Nyffeler, owner of Treasures and a member of 13th Street Again, said with the event being so popular last year, the group decided to hold one again this summer.

Lemon Days will be from July 15-17 at select downtown stores. These businesses will have items 50-75% off.

“It was very good. We were very pleased,” Nyffeler said of last year’s turnout.

The participating businesses – which are currently being finalized – will have sales as well as prize drawings for anyone who shops at their store. When the stores are decided on, the list can be found on 13th Street Again’s Facebook page.

Treasures will be one of the select businesses to be involved in the event.

