13th Street Again to hold 2nd annual Lemon Days

When life hands 13th Street Again lemons, they make Lemon Days.
That group - which is a collection of small business owners whose stores are located on that street in downtown Columbus - needed to create a way for the community to return after businesses temporarily closed last year due to COVID-19. So 13th Street Again created the event, Lemon Days, in which select downtown businesses had clearance sales.
Mary Nyffeler, owner of Treasures and a member of 13th Street Again, said with the event being so popular last year, the group decided to hold one again this summer.
Lemon Days will be from July 15-17 at select downtown stores. These businesses will have items 50-75% off.
“It was very good. We were very pleased,” Nyffeler said of last year’s turnout.
The participating businesses – which are currently being finalized – will have sales as well as prize drawings for anyone who shops at their store. When the stores are decided on, the list can be found on 13th Street Again’s Facebook page.
Treasures will be one of the select businesses to be involved in the event.
Shoppers will have a chance to enter a drawing if they visit every participating store, Nyffeler said. They will be given a punch card, and once it’s completed they have a chance to win gift cards, she said, adding the exact amount hasn’t been decided yet.
Nyffeler said Lemon Days was also seen as a way to reduce crowd size as last year it held was over multiple days and times. She added the idea is the same this summer because less congestion makes it stress-free for the customer and the employee.
“It was easier on our staff,” Nyffeler said. “Many of the downtown stores appreciated not having long lines at the register, which is better for everyone.”
Barbara Jean’s Manager Michaela Kuta, another 13th Street Again member, said Lemon Days was greatly appreciated last year following the women’s clothing store having to be closed for two months.
“It was a good way to open our stores again, offer some discounts, get people downtown, promote each other and shop local,” Kuta said.
Around two years ago, 13th Street Again began after business owners got together to consider ways to aid downtown Columbus and showcase what that part of town can offer.
Nyffeler said although times have been tough for businesses, she is thankful for the community’s help.
“We do appreciate our customers’ support,” Nyffeler said. “Clearing our summer merchandise makes room for our fall merchandise. So it’s a chance to shop local and support us.”
