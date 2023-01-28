18 years after Copycat: How Image Tech and Printing got started

When Copycat Printing on 11th Street closed almost 18 years ago, Stacy Hollendieck and Kristi Quinn weren’t ready to throw in the towel on the business they knew.

The storefront, originally located where Henry on 11th is now, moved down the street a block in 2004. When Copycat Printing closed in 2005, Hollendieck and Quinn wanted to keep it going.

“Kristi was manager when that got bought and I worked there and they were selling it so Kristi and I went in on it together,” Hollendieck said.

They then moved the store further down the street to 2411 11th St. in 2005, where it resides today. While they knew the printing business and some managing skills, shifting to owner/managers did not come with instructions and required them to adapt.

“I don’t know how to explain it, going from working in graphics to managing and owning a business was a lot,” Hollendieck said. “I didn’t have any classes or do anything in college for that but we learn as we go.”

Hollendieck, who went to the University of Nebraska at Kearney for graphic design, said the shift in job duties was not too difficult, as she and Quinn had experience running the business prior to owning it. Her training, however, was right at the start of computer graphic design, which meant she had to learn the craft herself.

“I only had one computer class that was required and I took one elective computer class. After I graduated, I started at Copycat in Grand Island, Kristi was managing the one here,” Hollendieck said. “We were living in Grand Island so I did graphic design remotely and we emailed back and forth.”

Hollendieck said, it took a lot of learning when it came to managing and owning the storefront. Now, she generally runs the one in Columbus and Quinn manages their second location in Oxford.

“Kristi’s originally from there, so we opened another store there, we do some things here, some things at her store, she usually comes one day a week and we trade off things we do because we do things the other doesn’t,” Hollendieck said.

Quinn said their customers are the best part of the job, as many of them came over to Image Tech and Printing from Copycat and they have gotten to know them and their needs.

“We have some really good customers we’ve had for a long time. Being able to watch their job transform into something, they give it to Stacy and it’s just ideas and it forms into an invitation, I call it a piece of art,” Quinn said.

The pair have picked up new services and skills over the years, allowing them to design and print banners, shirts, rubber stamps, blueprints, brochures, letterhead, invitations, business cards and a lot more now, almost 18 years after starting out on their own.

Hollendieck said invitations and the like are her favorite thing to do for that reason. While the process may seem simple sometimes, she said, it can have a lot of steps, but she gets to flex her creative skills with them.

“I like invitation type stuff, graduations, baby showers, you get to be more creative than typical business forms or letterhead,” Hollendieck said. “They’re wanting something simple and it may be simple but there’s a lot of steps to those couple copies.”