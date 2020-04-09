1C Church livestreaming services in wake of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In light of concerns over COVID-19 and with Easter around the corner, many area churches are streaming their services via television or the internet, such as 1C | The Sanctuary.

The institution, 2200 28th Ave., began live streaming services in November 2019, shortly after Pastor Jim Thelen joined the church. He approached the board of directors about the possibility of making services available online; Thelen said the board was very open to the idea.

“The goal was Jan. 1 to start going live,” noted Chris Robbins, a worship leader at 1C who spearheaded the project.

Robbins added that the idea behind the project was making services available to those who may not feel comfortable with attending a new church in person or those who may be out of the area but still want to virtually attend.

Thelen said they started out by uploading a couple of different videos to help get the word out that services would be available online. These videos were recorded to then be made available to the community. The response was overwhelming as those initial videos reached 2,000 to 3,000 people.

“I’m really glad we started when we did,” Thelen said.