1C Church livestreaming services in wake of COVID-19

In light of concerns over COVID-19 and with Easter around the corner, many area churches are streaming their services via television or the internet, such as 1C | The Sanctuary.
The institution, 2200 28th Ave., began live streaming services in November 2019, shortly after Pastor Jim Thelen joined the church. He approached the board of directors about the possibility of making services available online; Thelen said the board was very open to the idea.
“The goal was Jan. 1 to start going live,” noted Chris Robbins, a worship leader at 1C who spearheaded the project.
Robbins added that the idea behind the project was making services available to those who may not feel comfortable with attending a new church in person or those who may be out of the area but still want to virtually attend.
Thelen said they started out by uploading a couple of different videos to help get the word out that services would be available online. These videos were recorded to then be made available to the community. The response was overwhelming as those initial videos reached 2,000 to 3,000 people.
“I’m really glad we started when we did,” Thelen said.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, 1C Church has been posting inspirational videos to lift spirits. One such video features a local therapist who spoke about dealing with fatigue, depression and anxiety during this difficult time. Another segment featured a landscaper who discussed pruning plants and how it can be spiritually beneficial.
“It’s been really positive,” Robbins said of the videos’ reception.
Robbins can see the countries from which views are watching, and there are several viewers from out of this area and out of the United States in general, such as Jamaica and Bulgaria.
“It’s really all over the world,” Robbins said.
Keeping the church’s services available is especially important during a time of crisis.
“For me, it’s a sense of normalcy,” Robbins noted. “We’re seeing people coming together online.”
Thelen looks back to 500 years ago when the black plague spread across Europe and Martin Luther’s reaction to it.
“During a time like this where there are fear and worry and uncertainty of death, the Lord’s prayer should be shared,” he said, noting that in that time, newspapers were the avenue in which that information was spread.
There are multiple ways to view 1C’s Easter services, including via its Facebook page or its website at 1cchurch.com/messages. Those who view the services via Facebook are also able to submit prayer requests and ask questions.
Easter’s program will be the same as traditional Easter services but without communion or the Lord’s Supper. Thelen’s sermon will focus on the short-term appearance of COVID-19 and the permanence of God.
“We’re going to do everything we should have done if people could have been there,” Thelen said.
Thelen added that the coronavirus pandemic will also bring to light the future of religious institutions and if more and more people will begin attending services remotely.
“I’m hoping people will understand this is a momentary time in life that we’ll never forget,” he said.
The service will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and available on demand after that. For more information about the live streaming, visit www.1cchurch.com.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
